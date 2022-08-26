LET’S EAT! All About Oysters

A regional supper club is holding its first events in Northwest Arkansas this fall.

Peat & Pearls combines chef-driven suppers throughout 90-day seasons with quarterly tasting events called socials.

Three dinners are in the works for Northwest Arkansas, including Chef Matthew Cooper at Conifer on Sept. 12 and Chef Tyler Scott Rogers at Hail Fellow Well Met in Johnson on Nov. 7, founder T.S. Strickland says. Details of the third dinner event have not yet been announced.

The club began with an event in 2017 and has since spread to eight markets across the South, Strickland says.

The events will take place at the chefs’ restaurants.

“The reason I opened my restaurant is to do things like this,” Cooper says. “We’re excited about it.”

Strickland is a Florida native and former journalist. He worked in Carroll County more than a decade ago before moving back southeast, where he found the Gulf oyster farming community, he says.

Telling the stories of oyster farmers in Alabama and beyond led him to want to support their work, though he started to realize demand for boutique Gulf oysters was limited.

Peat & Pearls was established out of a desire to amend a poor reputation Gulf oysters have outside of the South and to help Southerners savor a valuable local product, Strickland says.

Each event, including dinners this fall across Northwest Arkansas, will feature southern oysters in various ways.

“Oysters are special to us,” he says. “I want people to get a sense of the diversity of the oysters that are available in the South, because that’s changed over the years.”

Strickland says he also wants to encourage communities to live closer to their sources of sustenance, a need that has been underlined by recent supply chain conditions.

All events will be open to nonmembers, but Northwest Arkansas residents can become members of the supper club for early access to ticket sales, a 20% discount on standard prices and VIP status at quarterly socials.

Tickets for the first dinner at Conifer in Bentonville will go on sale Aug. 29 for nonmembers. The general admission ticket price will be $175, according to the business’ website.

OZ Smokehouse

A barbecue restaurant with a gluten-free focus will open in downtown Rogers in the coming months.

Jordan Poole, executive chef and operating partner, says OZ Smokehouse at 113 W. Walnut St. will be different than a traditional barbecue shop.

“It’ll be a healthier version of barbecue. Food that’s really good that’s not quite so taxing on your body,” he says.

A soft opening is being planned towards the end of September, ahead of an Oct. 1 grand opening, according to Poole.

In addition to gluten-free and vegetarian items, the restaurant’s full bar will serve craft cocktails and beer.

The business also plans to cater and host events.

Markham & Fitz

Bentonville chocolate maker Markham & Fitz is coming to downtown Fayetteville. Temporarily, at least.

The sweets business announced earlier this week that it will open a pop-up shop Sept. 1 through Christmas at Puritan Coffee & Beer.

They’ll even have chocolate samples on opening day, according to social media posts.

The pop-up shop will serve up brown sugar bourbon chocolate chip cookies and caramel chocolate tarts as well as Pure Joy ice cream and frozen cookie dough.

