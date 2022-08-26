Research candidates

Arkansas is circling the drain. We are last or almost last in student scores, teacher salaries, median income, highways, college dropouts, etc. I am a retired teacher, and I am a former Republican. I am not a Democrat. Both parties have lost my respect and interest in many ways. I am going to be voting for each race independently. But before I vote, I will do my research. That is not as boring as it sounds. I can read the paper, search in Google for information, find each candidate's Web page and read his/her information.

What do I want to find?

Was this candidate educated by a college that teaches students to think instead of regurgitating facts? Has this candidate researched the state to discover Arkansas' needs and its priorities? When this candidate speaks, does the candidate show that there have been face-to-face discussions between superintendents, farmers, police, nurses, firemen, teachers and the disabled? Is this candidate only using this election to jump-start the run for president? Are the candidates so confident they will win that they aren't campaigning?

I feel that I need to vote against any candidate that is not insisting that teachers receive a substantial raise. Especially those already in office that ignore the population's needs.

But remember, the child is not the parent. As much as I admire and respect the father and former governor, the child has to pay her dues and exist on her own qualifications.

Wouldn't it be wonderful if all the teachers voted in sync? We could elect anyone we want.

DINAH ALLEN

North Little Rock

It's why we subscribe

Here it is on Thursday morning and I'm just getting around to reading the editorial and Voices pages of the Sunday paper. It's my second time through. Somewhat of a deeper dive. And I come to "Angels among us" by Rex Nelson and "Saving vets" by Mike Masterson.

If you missed these columns, I encourage you to go back and read them. These journalists almost always report on positive, uplifting stories about individuals, communities, and other topics that make us glad we live in this little state. Nowhere else could we get this type of content. Frankly, it's a big reason why we continue to subscribe. Kudos, gentlemen!

RON and DEBBIE EVANS

Bella Vista