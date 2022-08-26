Little Rock man arrested in Hot Springs, is suspected of bank robberies in 2 states

A Little Rock man suspect of two bank robberies in Illinois and Kentucky was arrested in Garland County Friday afternoon after a police pursuit, according to the Garland County Sheriff's Office.

John Earl Hall, 58, will be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent offender charge and fleeing as well, authorities said. The first charge is the result of an active warrant from Indiana, they said.

Agents with the FBI are preparing the bank robbery warrants, according to a news release.

Authorities said they received information from the FBI earlier on Friday about the bank robbery suspect's vehicle being in the area.

They said they found the vehicle around 1:13 p.m., in the 700 block of Cedar Creek Road, and followed it for a short time onto New Ark Circle to confirm it was the vehicle cited in the FBI alert. Hall reportedly fled in the vehicle when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Deputies, investigators and Arkansas State Police said they pursued and stopped him in the 2200 block of Cedar Creek Road.

Hall has been taken to the Garland County jail and is being held without bond, pending extradition to Indiana.