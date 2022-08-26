LIVE! A Music Calendar featuring Southern Gospel, Buddy Shute and more

With all the music going on in Northwest Arkansas this weekend -- Roots Fest is in full swing in downtown Fayetteville -- you might not think about a trip to Branson. But it's also the annual Southern Gospel Picnic through Sept. 5 at Silver Dollar City with headliners like the Isaacs, Jeff & Sheri Easter, The Hoppers, Karen Peck & New River, The Kingsmen, The Martins, Mark Trammell Quartet, Tim Lovelace and more. Tickets start at $79, and you can find out more at silverdollarcity.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Leanne Morgan performs at 7 p.m. today ($49.75) at Arc Best Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St., fortsmithconventioncenter.org/events.

• Willi Carlisle plays at 8 p.m. today for Free Fridays on the Green at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville. themomentary.org.

• Dale Johnston's Country Review starts at 9 p.m. today at Seven in Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

• Dandelion Heart will perform as a trio from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday during the Fayetteville Roots Festival on the Front Porch of Ozark Natural Foods, 380 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Chefs Heather Artripe, Dani Kvern and Justus Ryan Moll will prepare three food and adult beverage pairings. onf.coop.

• Buddy Shute & The Motivators play at 6 p.m. Saturday ($10) at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North in Winslow. Tickets available at OzarkFolkways.org or at the door.

• Beer and Hymns: Summer Jams will be at 5 p.m. Sunday at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St. in Bentonville. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events.

• Rocklahoma 2022 featuring Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Evanescence, Megadeth, Seether, Three Days Grace, Cypress Hill, Jelly Roll and many many more will be Sept. 2-4 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Okla. Tickets start at $189 plus fees for weekend general admission. More information on VIP packages and camping at rocklahoma.com.

