Look! Up in the sky! Hot air balloons come to Fayetteville

A line of classic Pontiac GTOs, Chevrolet Camaros and Ford Mustangs circle the plaza Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, outside the Arkansas Air and Military Museum during the second Soar NWA festival at Fayetteville Executive Airport. The event featured rides in hot air balloon, airplanes and helicopters, music, food and a car show all to benefit Open Avenues in Rogers, a nonprofit that provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Visit nwaonline.com/210829Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAQ SOAR NWA WHAT -- Hot air balloon activities (weather permitting), a kids' zone, beer garden, live music, car exhibit and various aeronautics activities. WHEN -- 5-10 p.m. today; 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday WHERE -- Drake Field Airport, 4500 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville COST -- Two-day tickets, $8-$22; one-day tickets, $5-$15; gate tickets, $10-$25, availability not guaranteed INFO -- soarnwa.com BONUS -- Proceeds support Open Avenues, a Northwest Arkansas nonprofit that provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities. FYI -- Limited parking at Drake Field, $20 cash; parking at Greenland schools, $10. Hot air balloons take centerstage during a balloon glow at a prevous SOAR NWA festival at Drake Field in Fayetteville. This weekend’s event benefits Open Avenues, a Northwest Arkansas nonprofit that provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Andy Shupe)



Print Headline: Hot Air Balloons, Cars On Show And More at SOAR NWA

