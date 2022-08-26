Man, 24, found shot to death outside home

A man died after a shooting in the 3100 block of South Virginia Street in Pine Bluff on Wednesday evening.

Pine Bluff police say they are in the early stages of investigating the apparent homicide. Upon arriving, police found a vehicle in the driveway damaged by gunfire and a 24-year-old victim between the car and home, according to Sgt. Richard Wegner.

Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley pronounced the man dead on the scene and identified him as Jordan Shaw, 24.

The victim's body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. Police do not yet have any suspect information or motive established.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Pine Bluff police Detective Division at (870) 730-2090 or dispatch at (870) 541-5300. Information may also be shared at the PBPD Facebook page.

This is the 18th homicide in Pine Bluff this year.