



• Celebrity chef Mario Batali and two women who filed lawsuits accusing him of groping them at a bar and a restaurant in Boston have agreed to settle on undisclosed terms -- a milestone in a long saga for Batali, who once sat atop a multimillion-dollar food enterprise and hosted a daytime TV talk show. He was one of several prominent chefs who was accused of sexual assault and harassment as the #MeToo movement began gaining momentum in 2017. Batali was the only one to face criminal charges. In May, he was found innocent of indecent assault and battery in Boston Municipal Court after a two-day nonjury trial that centered on testimony from Natali Tene, 32, who said Batali, 61, had grabbed and forcibly kissed her at a bar in April 2017 as she took selfies of them together. Batali's attorney, Tony Fuller, portrayed her as a liar. "This was fabricated for money and for fun," he said. In 2018, Tene filed her lawsuit. Alexandra Brown filed a similar suit the next year, alleging that she too had been molested by Batali at a restaurant after she had asked to take a photograph with him. The women, who are represented by the same lawyers, agreed to settle the suits, which had been on hold while the criminal case proceeded. "The matters have been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties," said the attorneys, Eric Baum and Matthew Fogelman. "We cannot comment further due to confidentiality obligations." This is not Batali's first settlement related to sexual misconduct. He, former partner Joe Bastianich and the company they ran last year paid $600,000 to at least 20 women and men who said they had been sexually harassed while working at the Manhattan restaurants Babbo, Lupa or Del Posto. That settlement came after the New York state attorney general conducted an investigation into the restaurant group that revealed a sexualized culture so rife with harassment and retaliation that it violated state and city human rights laws.

• Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is headed to Harvard this fall as a teaching fellow at the university's schools of government and public health. A Democrat who served as mayor from 2014 to 2021, he'll take part in "a variety of discussions, events, and programming" at the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School and will teach classes on leadership and public service at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the schools said this week. De Blasio, 61, said he looked forward to teaching a new generation of leaders and activists. "My key message to them: we can make bold progressive change. I know because I've lived it," he tweeted. De Blasio, who grew up in Massachusetts and is a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan, was prevented by term limits from seeking a third term as New York mayor.





Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is shown in New York, Feb. 28, 2017. (Sam Hodgson/The New York Times)





