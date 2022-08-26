Arvest on Forbes’ Best-in-State list

Arvest Bank has made Forbes magazine’s Best-in-State employers list in Arkansas for the second year in a row.

Arvest is the only financial institution included on this year’s list, the bank said Thursday.

Forbes produced the list with market research firm Statista based on survey responses from workers at U.S. companies with more than 500 employees.

Earlier this year, Arvest was named to Forbes’ Best Employers 2022 and Best Employers for Diversity 2022.

“At Arvest, we are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce and workplace that reflects our communities and customers,” said Laura Andress, Arvest’s chief people officer.

“Our associates know that they are valued because we pay them fairly, offer three kinds of profit-sharing, very competitive paid time off, remote and hybrid working options, and robust upskilling and leadership development opportunities to grow a long-term career at Arvest,” Andress said.

Bentonville-based Arvest is owned almost entirely by the family of Walmart founder Sam Walton. It has more than 230 bank branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

— Serenah McKay

State getting $5M for cleanup of wells

NEW ORLEANS — The Interior Department is giving 24 states a total of $560 million to start cleaning derelict oil and gas wells abandoned on state and private land, the department said Thursday.

It said up to 10,000 wells could be dealt with as the government begins allocating $4.7 billion set aside to create an orphan well cleanup program under the bipartisan infrastructure plan approved late last year. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates there are more than 3 million abandoned oil and gas wells around the nation.

A dozen states, including Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico and Ohio, have prioritized wells in disadvantaged communities, the department said.

Arkansas, which has 227 wells on its priority list, and Mississippi, which plans to use part of its grant to inventory orphaned wells, are getting $5 million each.

States have identified anywhere from a dozen to more than 2,000 wells to plug with these initial grants, the department said.

— The Associated Press

State index closes at 849.32, up 12.31

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 849.32, up 12.31.

“Equities advanced for a second consecutive session led by the materials and communication services sectors ahead of a speech [today] by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell discussing monetary policy,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.