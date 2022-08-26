Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Kenton Phillips, 56, of 1609 Ranch Drive in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Phillips was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• Reginald Baldwin, 23, of 2071 N. Chestnut Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Baldwin was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Terrence West, 45, of 15806 Hickory Flat Road in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. West was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.