100 years ago

Aug. 26, 1922

FAYETTEVILLE -- A new local improvement district, formed to pave Mount Nord and adjoining streets, was authorized last night by the Fayetteville City Council, after the presentation of a petition signed by the required number of property holders. The district will be known as Mount Nord Improvement District No. 1, and will include one of the handsomest residence sections here. Paving of the streets in the district, and the completion of the paving just begun in the Willow Street Improvement district, coupled with that already completed in numerous other Fayetteville districts, will make this one of the best paved towns in the state, it is said.

50 years ago

Aug. 26, 1972

RUSSELLVILLE -- Pope County officials discovered 108 marijuana plants Friday growing in an isolated area along Dardanelle Lake. Authorities said the plants were accessible only by boat. The plants' value was placed at $250, according to officials. No arrests have been made.

25 years ago

Aug. 26, 1997

• Avoiding a jury trial set for Sept. 17, the former executive director of the state Bail Bondsman Licensing Board pleaded guilty Monday to one count of theft by deception. Michalene Kraus Gaines, 52, of 5904 Southwind Drive in North Little Rock, admitted in Pulaski County Circuit Court that she stole more than $65,000 from the state agency in 1996. She is the wife of Cary Gaines, former executive director of the Arkansas Sheriff's Association and a former North Little Rock alderman. Special Pulaski County Circuit Judge Lea Ellen Fowler, substituting for Judge David Bogard, accepted Gaines' guilty plea but at the request of defense attorney Jim Rhodes left a sentencing date open. Rhodes explained later that his client is "still working on getting restitution." He said Gaines hasn't repaid any of the money yet, but she and her husband are trying to sell their home to get the money.

10 years ago

Aug. 26, 2012

JONESBORO -- Arkansas State University will soon begin construction of a fourth residence hall for Honors College students on the Jonesboro campus to accommodate its growing program. Work should be completed on the 104-bed, 29,667-square-foot project in August 2013, and students will move into the complex for the fall semester of that year, said Rick Stripling, ASU vice chancellor of student affairs. The project will cost $7,131,508, he said. Three similar honors residence halls opened in August 2009 on the Jonesboro campus and house 219 students. When completed, the complex -- called the Honors Living Learning Community -- will be in a U shape near the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Health Sciences on the northern end of campus.