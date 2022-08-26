The world in brief: Pakistani ex-leader shielded from arrest





Pakistani ex-leader shielded from arrest

ISLAMABAD -- A Pakistani court on Thursday extended former Prime Minister Imran Khan's protection from arrest through the end of the month, officials said, after police filed terrorism charges against the country's popular opposition leader.

The decision effectively shields Khan from arrest until Sept. 1 over accusations that during a speech last weekend, he threatened police officers and a female judge -- remarks that triggered the terrorism charges.

The decision also temporarily alleviates concerns of violent clashes between police and supporters of the former premier. Khan has been leading mass rallies and seeking early elections since he was ousted in April in a no-confidence vote in Parliament. The government says elections will be held as scheduled next year.

Outside the anti-terrorism court on Thursday, Khan told reporters that he had never threatened anyone. He also said the terrorism charges against him were politically motivated and that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's government fears Khan's growing popularity.

"You are making fun of Pakistan," Khan said of Sharif's government.

U.S. strikes kill 4 Syria militia members

WASHINGTON -- Four Iranian-backed militia members were killed in U.S. strikes in Syria on Wednesday in response to attacks by the group in recent weeks, the U.S. military said Thursday.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command said U.S. forces also destroyed seven enemy rocket launchers on Wednesday hours after militia fighters fired rockets at two U.S. military installations in northeast Syria. Central Command provided additional details about the strikes on Thursday, saying they were done with Apache helicopters, AC-130 gunships and M777 Howitzers.

The latest spike in attacks came after militias backed by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard targeted U.S. troops on Aug. 15 at the al-Tanf Garrison in the south. There were no casualties or damage in that attack. But, in response, the U.S. struck bunkers and facilities used by the militias.

The opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that those U.S. airstrikes targeted the Ayash Camp run by the Fatimiyoun group made up of Shiite fighters from Afghanistan and that at least six Syrian and foreign militants were killed.

Within hours after the U.S. strikes, militia rocket attacks hit Green Village and the Conoco gas field in Deir el-Zour, where U.S. troops are stationed. According to U.S. Central Command, at least three service members were treated or evaluated for minor injuries. U.S. forces retaliated by targeting the rocket launchers.

Japan lawman quits over Abe's killing

TOKYO -- Japan's national police chief said Thursday he will resign to take responsibility over shortfalls in security that an investigation by his own agency showed did not adequately safeguard former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe from a fatal shooting at a campaign speech last month.

National Police Agency Chief Itaru Nakamura's announcement came as his agency released a report blaming flaws in police protection -- from planning to guarding at the scene -- that led to Abe's assassination July 8 in Nara in western Japan.

Nakamura said he took the former prime minister's death seriously and that he submitted his resignation to the National Public Safety Commission earlier Thursday.

"In order to fundamentally reexamine guarding and never to let this happen, we need to have a new system," Nakamura told a news conference as he announced his intention to step down.

Nakamura did not say when his resignation would be official. Japanese media reported that his resignation is expected to be approved at Friday's Cabinet meeting.

In a 54-page investigative report released Thursday, the National Police Agency concluded that the protection plan for Abe neglected potential danger coming from behind him and merely focused on risks during his movement from the site of his speech to his vehicle.

Ruling throws Thailand into uncertainty

BANGKOK -- Thailand entered a phase of political uncertainty on Thursday, with its prime minister suspended and his deputy taking over in his stead pending a ruling from a top court on whether the premier has reached his constitutional term limit.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha came to power in a military coup in 2014, and would have hit the 8-year term limit earlier this week if the clock started when he seized power.

The Constitutional Court suspended Prayuth, the army's commander at the time of the coup, on Wednesday as it considers arguments in his case.

His supporters argue that his term as prime minister should be calculated from when he won the job legally after a general election in 2019, or, if nothing else, from when the term-limit provision became part of the current constitution in 2017.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan has assumed the role of acting prime minister, taking over Prayuth's duties.





