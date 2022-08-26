PB aims to establish kids’ saving program

Soon, the city of Pine Bluff expects to establish a new savings program for children and their families.

Mayor Shirley Washington and Sootchy Inc. founder and CEO David Adefeso have teamed up to create Pine Bluff Promise, a program that will allow kindergartners through high school seniors to save for either college, starting a business or home ownership. Washington said the goal is to break the cycle of generational poverty that has plagued Pine Bluff for years.

The program is still under development and has not yet been rolled out, Washington stressed during a public announcement Wednesday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. She did not establish a timeline for introducing the program.

"It's an initiative that will give our kids hope for a promising future," Washington said. "If they couple that with scholarship dollars, they won't have anything to worry about. This is giving them hope. This is giving them promise."

Community leaders including Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley and local college officials are involved in the planning of the program, Washington said.

"We want to let our people know that we're moving them from a level of generational poverty to generational wealth," Washington said. "They may start out with that first home, and then they can use that as an investment property, once they move into a larger home, if they so choose. We're going to break many cycles as we transform the culture of our citizens in Pine Bluff, and we know we have to start early, so we think it's best to start with our youth and advance up."

Adefeso said Pine Bluff Promise can be funded by families, gifting and city and state funds, among other ways, but those details are still being ironed out.

"Employers can have funds put in to match the funds employees put in," Adefeso said. "So, there's multiple ways we've created. We just have to dot the 'i's' and cross the 't's'."

Money is one of the four key components Pine Bluff Promise addresses. The other three are the technological aspect of the program, giving the underserved access to it and improving financial literacy -- an aspect even parents can utilize, Adefeso said.

"Access means, we're going to each place where we know the underserved are, whether that's the Boys and Girls Club, a public school, a charter school, the access means we're going to give them the opportunity," he said. "The opportunity means we open up with the financial literacy, the idea that college is great. Trade schools are good. You don't have to be on the streets. You can be an engineer. You can be a doctor. You can be able to show people that."

Washington drew inspiration for the program from similar programs in El Dorado and Arkadelphia, but she said those cities promote 529 college savings plans, meaning the funds can only be used for college.

"For me, it's monumental because it's something I've wanted to ever since I got into office in 2017," Washington said. "We moved that up to a higher level of research and exploring the idea in 2018."

By doing that, she sent two of her staff members to Oakland, Calif., to see how that city rolled out its Promise program.

But Adefeso cited studies that show those who have a college fund are three to four times more likely to graduate. A high school graduate who goes to college can make $1 million more, he said.

Adefeso, based in Los Angeles, was introduced to Washington by a member of the African American Mayors Association who convinced him Pine Bluff would be a good place to start the initiative.

"The mayor has championed this as a big endeavor with a lot of constituents," Adefeso said. "A lot of work we have done has been on a smaller scale, in school districts, charter schools, public schools and so forth. This is a much bigger, cohesive, much more comprehensive effort."

Adefeso and Washington announced the partnership the same day President Joe Biden announced a student loan relief plan that would cancel $10,000 in debt for low- to middle-income borrowers and another $10,000 for Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the Department of Education. Adefeso said the relief doesn't make the program go away, however.

"The average debt out there per person is $32,000," Adefeso said. "That's $1.7 trillion total. Forty-three million students have debt. If you wipe off 10 [thousand], that's a good start, but it's not the end. It's the beginning. I think helping those kids pay off those loans is important, but most importantly helping them avoid student debt. The underserved kids need that break, which is good, but it's a band-aid. It doesn't stop a kid going to school next year from avoiding student debt, and that's already what we're doing."