Police ID man killed in string of mid-August shootings in Little Rock

Little Rock police on Friday identified the man shot and killed at a Mabelvale Cutoff gas station about two weeks ago.

That man was Brandon Mackinthrush, 20, and he died on Aug. 14 at 6500 Mabelvale Pike, police spokesperson Mark Edwards said in a text message Friday.

Another man, 46-year-old Alexis Oliver, was wounded in the same incident, authorities have said.

Davis Lamont Jones Jr., 31, was arrested the same day of the shooting and has been charged with capital murder, criminal attempt to commit capital murder, second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a certain person, according to police. No further details were provided.







