PREP FOOTBALL: Big kickoff return sparks Little Rock Parkview in win against Springdale Har-Ber in season-opener





Little Rock Parkview's speed and power were on full display in the season-opener Thursday night.

Parkview erupted from a tie early in the third quarter for a 48-26 win over Springdale Har-Ber at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Parkview (1-0) generated 303 yards on the ground behind power backs Cameron Settles and Darien Bennett. Play-making Willie Eackles added two explosive touchdowns.

"We feel like we can pound folks, and we love it," Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said. "We're excited about it."

Settles had 21 carries for 130 yards, and Bennett added 15 carries for 95 yards and 2 scores. Eackles caught 3 passes for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns.

But sophomore Omarion Robinson provided the biggest play of the night.

Parkview, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A after making the move down from Class 6A, led 20-17 at the half and opened the second half with a fumble, giving Har-Ber possession at the 49 after the recovery by Lane Parrish.

Parkview's defense stiffened, but Har-Ber (0-1) tied the game on a 40-yard field goal by Justin Gomez with 7:46 left in the third quarter.

Robinson gathered in the ensuing kickoff at the 12, cut back to his right and went untouched down the sideline for a touchdown and a 27-20 lead following Salomon Aguilar's extra point with 7:32 left in the quarter.

"Big, big," Bolding said. "He came in last year as a ninth-grader. That was big. He can do that."

Parkview's offense then added touchdowns in three consecutive possessions and pushed the lead to 48-20.

"The biggest thing was the kickoff return," Har-Ber Coach Chris Wood said. "We go down and get the field goal to make it 20-20. Then they return the kickoff. It took the wind out of our sails."

Parkview's defense also made plays after the kickoff return.

Jude Onuoha ended Har-Ber's next possession with a third-down sack.

"Offensively, we went straight three and out and gave the ball back to them," Wood said. "Then they got the run game established on us, and it put it behind the 8-ball. Once they get a cushion like that, then we're playing catch up the rest of the way. It was a rough night, but I'm proud of the kids, they played really hard."

Landon Canady finished off Har-Ber's next series with a third-down tackle for loss.

Another sack by Onuoha on fourth down capped Har-Ber's next possession.

"We feel like if we can clean some things up on defense, the scoreboard would be a lot different," Bolding said. "We're good enough on defense. We just have to fix a few little pieces and stay healthy, and our defense can be really good."

Parkview's offense answered all three defensive stops with touchdowns.

Monterrio Elston scored on a 23-yard flip forward on a sweep with 1:57 left in the third quarter for a 34-20 lead.

Bennett scored his second touchdown on an 8-yard run with 6:30 left to cap a 12-play drive for a 41-20 lead.

After the fourth-down sack by Onuoha, Elson scored on a 10-yard run with 2:23 left for a 48-20 lead.

The first half was back and forth with teams swapping scores.

Parkview struck first on Bennett's 12-yard touchdown run before Har-Ber tied it at 7-7 on Luke Buchanan's 26-yard touchdown pass to Bliyge Cook, who made a sliding catch in the back of the end zone on the fourth play of the second quarter.

Parkview answered quickly on Eric McGehee's flip to Eackles, who cut up the right sideline and shrugged off a tackle at Har-Ber's 12 to complete a 66-yard scoring catch and run with 9:58 left in the half.

Har-Ber drove into Parkview's territory on its next series but was forced to punt. It got the ball back on an interception by linebacker Chris McGehee on a pass across the middle.

Two plays after a 20-yard pass from Buchanan to Cook to the 2, senior running back Hudson Brewer powered in from a yard out behind linemen Jake Fotenoplous and Landon Hughes with 4:12 left for a 14-14 tie.

Parkview put together a 10-play drive and took a 20-14 lead on McGehee's 35-yard touchdown pass deep down the middle to Eackles.

Har-Ber added a 47-yard field goal by Gomez to cut its deficit to 20-17 at the half.





Little Rock Parkview running back Cameron Settles (27) shoves away Springdale Har-Ber safety Britt Wittschen during the second quarter Thursday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.











