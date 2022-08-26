PREP VOLLEYBALL: Bentonville knocks off FS Northside





BENTONVILLE-- Fort Smith Northside made its 6A-West debut Thursday evening at Bentonville, but the Lady Tigers made sure it wasn't a warm welcome.

Bentonville swept the Lady Bears, who were previously in the 6A-Central, in a 25-16, 25-16, 25-13 in the season-opening match for both squads.

After trailing early in the first set, Northside (0-1) clawed its way to a 13-13 tie.

That's when Bentonville took over. The Lady Tigers took advantage of set-inflicted Northside wounds and closed the set outscoring the Lady Bears by nine, winning 25-16.

"We learned a lot in our benefit matches and so what I was telling our girls is that what our greatest accomplishment was, the win is great, but really they got better every point," Bentonville Coach Allison Venable said. "We have some tougher competition coming our way and that's what we needed to prepare for tonight. And that's what we did."

After the Lady Bears gained their first advantage of the match, jumping out to a 2-0 lead, Bentonville quickly strung together a run to take command. Northside scratched its way to knot the score at 10-10, but like the first set, was unable to capitalize.

"It's 100 percent important," Venable said on taking advantage of opponents' mistakes. "We're not that vicious because it isn't a contact sport, but it is completely a mental sport. Whenever you can get your opponent down, you have to capitalize on it."

The Lady Tigers closed the set strong, winning with the same 25-16 score.

"We design a lot of that in practice," she said of the team's composure when the game got tight. "We do that so that when they have moments of being down, they have to figure it out and stay confident. It showed tonight because they knew what to do when that happened."

Bentonville made sure the third set was never close. The Tigers dominated from start-to-finish en route to a 25-13 win.

Maddie Lee led the Tigers' charge at the net with 13 kills, while Reagan Tunnell followed with eight. Gloria Cranney and Audrey Adair led Bentonville with 20 and 13 assists, respectively.

Bentonville will host the Early Bird Tournament on Saturday at Tiger Arena, while Northside will look to bounce back Tuesday against Rogers Heritage.

Shiloh Christian 3, Morrilton 0

Ryan Russell pounded 11 kills to help the Lady Saints improve to 2-0 with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-16 nonconference sweep of Morrilton on Thursday evening.

Reese Jones and Rylee Kallesen chipped in six kills each. Bella Bonanno contributed a team-best 21 digs and five aces. Jones Laila Creighton dished out a team-high 15 assists and Caroline Ramsey added three blocks.

The Lady Saints travel to Hackett on Monday.



