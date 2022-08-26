Prosecutors ask that Little Rock robbery suspect be jailed for violating terms of her bond

Pulaski County prosecutors on Thursday called for the arrest of an armed robbery suspect, the day after police reported that the 21-year-old Little Rock woman was caught trying to pass a fake check.

Jazaria Dazhena Cranford was cited and released on a second-degree forgery charge Wednesday by Little Rock police who had been called to the Simmons Bank branch at 2800 Kavanaugh Blvd. after a bank official, 26-year-old Chase Armstrong, reported an attempt to cash a suspicious check, according to an arrest report.

Armstrong said the check looked like other fake checks he had seen, telling investigators he had contacted Joyce Whitaker, a representative of the account holder, 1933 HOP Ltd of Cabot, who confirmed the check was forged due to its number being out of sequence as well as not ever having been used.

Cranford told police she did not know the check was stolen, stating that she had found it and thought it was an old check that she'd forgotten to cash. According to the report, a search of the car she was driving turned up a pistol under the driver's seat and a small amount of marijuana. The forgery charge is a Class C felony that carries up to 10 years in prison.

Cranford is scheduled to stand trial next month on an aggravated robbery charge. Thursday, citing the forgery case, deputy prosecutor Christopher Turansky petitioned Circuit Judge Cathi Compton to order Cranford's arrest, stating that Cranford has violated the conditions of her pretrial release on $70,000 bond.

Court records show Cranford and DeAndre Tyree Richman, 26, were charged with aggravated robbery following their Dec. 9, 2019, arrest by Little Rock police at their home at the Towne Oaks Apartments, 9300 Treasure Hill Road.

James Grant Jr., 23, of North Little Rock reported he had been at the apartments to see his cousin when he was robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman who had taken his cell phone and $550 from him.

Grant followed the pair, directing police to the couple's residence, where police took them into custody, seizing a pistol and a BB gun. Cranford spent the night in jail before posting bond while Richman spent about 3 1/2 months in jail before being released on $45,000 bond.

Court records show Cranford is also facing check forgery charges from an August 2019 incident in Sherwood with two others, Sharika Richman, 27, of Little Rock and 31-year-old Bernard Henry Hobbs Jr. of North Little Rock.

Further, Cranford was the victim in a Sept. 14, 2020, unsolved shooting on South Rodney Parham Road. Police found Cranford lying on a checkout counter at the Kroger grocery at 8415 W. Markham St. with a gunshot wound through her chest, according to a police report.

A man and woman who had been with her, Kiarha Reaves, 23, and Jaylen Perry, 25, both of Little Rock, told investigators that Cranford been driving them in a silver 2006 Hyundai GTL on Rodney Parham coming from 12th Street when a black sport utility vehicle pulled up behind them by the Interstate 630 overpass and started shooting.