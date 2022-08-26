RICK’S PICKS: Bentonville West faces tough challenge in opener against Booker T. Washington





Some teams choose to tippy-toe into the football season while others dive headlong into the deep end where danger often awaits.

That's the choice both Bentonville teams have made in opening tonight against tough teams from the Tulsa, Okla. area, where Division I type athletes strut their stuff on Friday nights as eagerly as line dancers at the various country music venues around town.

Bentonville West awaits Booker T. Washington and senior receiver Micah Tease, an Arkansas commit who had over 600 yards in receiving last season and scored on a 75-yard touchdown catch in a preseason scrimmage against Bixby, Okla. Senior Lathan Boone returns at quarterback after throwing for nearly 2,500 yards last season with 30 touchdown passes and only five interceptions.

Bentonville West will counter on offense with a strong three-prong approach that includes quarterback Jake Casey, running back Carson Morgan, and wide receiver Ty Durham. Casey threw last season for over 2,000 yards, including 900 yards on 55 catches by Durham. Linebacker Nick Bell, who recently committed to Central Arkansas, is back to lead the Wolverines on defense after he recorded over 100 tackles as a junior.

Tonight marks the first meeting between Bentonville West and Booker T. Washington, which won't be intimidated by the home crowd at Wolverines Stadium. Still, Bentonville West has been building toward this season with plenty of experienced players, including the three seniors at key positions on offense.

Bentonville West starts the season off right with a quality win over a Tulsa team that commands a lot of respect.

RICK'S PICK: Bentonville West

(Here are some other games involving teams from our coverage area. The picks are in all caps).

CLASS 7A

BROKEN ARROW,OKLA. at Bentonville

FAYETTEVILLE at Cabot

Fort Smith Southside at FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

HARRISON at Springdale

ROGERS at Little Rock Southwest

Siloam Springs at ROGERS HERITAGE

CLASS 6A

GREENWOOD at Stillwater, Okla.

CLASS 5A

FARMINGTON at Greenbrier

CLARKSVILLE at Ozark

Gravitate at PEA RIDGE

CLASS 4A

ELKINS at Pottsville

Hackett at CENTERPOINT

LAMAR at Huntsville

PARIS at Waldron

CLASS 3A

BOONEVILLE at Pine Bluff Dollarway

CEDARVILLE at Perryville

West Fork at GREEN FOREST

Westville, Okla. at GENTRY

GREENLAND at Lincoln

MANSFIELD at Magazine

CLASS 2A

Johnson County Westside at DOVER

More News None

PREP RALLY GAME OF THE WEEK

Chip Souza and Rick Fires break down the Prep Rally Game of the Week as Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington travels to take on Bentonville West in the season-opener.

nwaonline.com/826gotw/



