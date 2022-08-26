Rogers man sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping 5-year-old boy

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced to 25 years after admitting to raping a 5-year-old boy and to producing child pornography.

Michael LeClaire, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday to rape; producing, directing, promoting sexual performance; and distributing, possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. The plea was under an agreement Seth Irwin, LeClaire's attorney, reached with Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor.

Rogers police launched an investigation July 2, 2020, after they received a tip from the Arkansas State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The tip concerned a report from SnapChat a user uploaded a nude image of a 12- to 14-year-old girl, according to the affidavit.

Police were able to trace the phone number on the account back to LeClaire, according to the affidavit.

Police received a second tip July 14, 2020, from the task force concerning Instagram reporting apparent child pornography uploaded on the site. The image showed the rape of a 1- to 3-year-old child, according to the affidavit.

Instagram reported the account holder's name was Mike, the affidavit states.

Police obtained a search warrant for LeClaire's cellphone. A detective reviewed the files and found more than 150 videos containing child sexual abuse, according to the affidavit.

Police suspect LeClaire is the man in one of the videos sexually assaulting a 1-to-3-year-old boy. Police believe LeClaire also recorded himself raping a sleeping 5-year-old boy in another video, the affidavit states.

LeClaire told police he recorded himself sexually assaulting two children he was babysitting while in Missouri, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and LeClaire's guilty plea.

McDonald read a victim impact statement on behalf of the boy's mother. She said her son was once a very sweet, carefree, fun-loving boy, and he now has trust issues and is constantly making sure no man is close to him.

"The things this amazing little boy has gone through and that he is still standing and not giving up proves you will never have his will or drive," McDonald read. "All the little ones that were affected by this person will not have to look over their shoulders or anything."

LeClaire was sentenced to 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He will have to serve 17½ years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

LeClaire was sentenced in May to 60 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole on one count of production of child pornography and one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor.

McDonald said LeClaire will start serving his federal sentence after he is released from a state prison.



