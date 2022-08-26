Rohingya refugees mark 5 years in exile





DHAKA, Bangladesh -- Hundreds of thousands of ethnic minority Rohingya refugees marked the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Burma to Bangladesh on Thursday, as the United States, the European Union and other Western nations pledged to support the pursuit of justice in international courts.

At a sprawling camp in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district, thousands of refugees gathered to commemorate what they term Genocide Remembrance Day, with speakers demanding safety from persecution inside Burma so they can return to the country.

A refugee at the Kutupalong camp sang a song describing their suffering on the way to Bangladesh five years ago, braving bullets, forests and the sea. Many in the crowd cried as they listened.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom announced a further round of sanctions targeting businesses linked to Burma's military, which rules the country.

Amanda Milling, minister for Asia, also confirmed the U.K.'s intention to intervene in a November 2019 case against Burma initiated by The Gambia seeking justice in the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. The case will determine whether Burma violated the Genocide Convention through the military's acts against the Rohingya in 2016 and 2017.

More than 1 million Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh from Burma over several decades, including about 740,000 who crossed the border starting in August 2017 when the Myanmar military launched a "clearance operation" against them following attacks by a rebel group. The safety situation in Burma has worsened since a military takeover last year, and attempts to send them back have failed.

In March, the United States said the oppression of Rohingya in Burma amounts to genocide after authorities confirmed accounts of mass atrocities against civilians by the military in a systematic campaign against the ethnic minority. Muslim Rohingya face widespread discrimination in Buddhist-majority Burma, where most are denied citizenship and many other rights.

Bangladeshi officials have expressed frustration after at least two attempts to repatriate the refugees to Myanmar failed since 2017. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said their repatriation is the only solution to the crisis, but that Bangladesh would not force them to go back.

On the eve of the anniversary, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said his country wants to ensure the refugees can return "to safe conditions in Myanmar where they will no longer be persecuted and will finally receive citizenship."

"We urge the international community to work alongside us to provide support to the Rohingya people, by asserting pressure on Myanmar to stop the mass persecution and allow Rohingya safe repatriation to their homes," he said.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that ruling military authorities adopted in 1989. Opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other regime opponents have refused to adopt the name change, as have the U.S. and Britain.

The U.N. special envoy on Burma, Noeleen Heyzer, who is visiting Bangladesh, said its continued hosting of the refugees "requires renewed international attention and equitable burden-sharing by countries in the region and abroad."

"I will continue to advocate for greater leadership of countries in the region in supporting Bangladesh and leveraging their influence with Myanmar to create conducive conditions for the voluntary, safe and dignified return of refugees," she said.

At the Kutupalng camp, 33-year-old Jamalida said she wished to return.

"We had homes and we were rich there, we could bear our own expenses, and we did not have to rely on someone else's pocket," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Edith Lederer of The Associated Press.





Rohingya refugees cry and pray Thursday at a camp in Bangladesh during a gathering of thousands of refugees commemorating the fifth anniversary of their flight from Burma. About 740,000 Rohingya refugees fled Burma starting in August 2017 when that nation’s military launched a “clearance operation.” The United States and other Western nations pledged to continue supporting the refugees’ pursuit of justice in international courts. More photos at arkansasonline.com/826rohingya/. (AP/Shafiqur Rahman)











Gallery: Rohingya mark 5 years as refugees







