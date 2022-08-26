



At 76, Sylvester Stallone is still making movies. And after spending time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe, Stallone is finally starring in his own superhero movie.

Amazon Prime Video already has popular superhero franchises with "Invincible" and "The Boys." Now it's making room for a new film called "Samaritan."

The story is simple enough, and since it's not based on an existing comic book franchise, there are no decades of lore viewers will need to be familiar with to understand what's going on.

"Samaritan" opens with a little boy narrating a story about two brothers who were born with super strength and endurance. After they hurt some people at school, the town grew fearful of the boys and burned down their family's home with them inside. The parents died, but the boys were unscathed. From there, the boys took diverging paths in life with their abilities.

One brother became a superhero named Samaritan. The other sought vengeance upon society and became Nemesis. The brothers fought each other with their ultimate battle taking place at a power plant on fire. Nemesis brought a special hammer to the fight that he forged himself and poured all his hatred into.

The boy narrating says both Nemesis and Samaritan perished in the power plant fire that night. And his home of Granite City went into a steady decline afterward with rising poverty and civil unrest.

SOME PROBLEMS

Curious viewers will realize right away the thinly-established lore has a few holes. First, the boys survived their house burning down around them. But as adults, they perished in a fire at a power plant? Why did they survive one but not the other? Second, "Samaritan" never really establishes how the brothers got their powers, just quickly telling the audience they were born that way.

And that sets a pattern for "Samaritan." The story will never be as deep as it could be, much to the frustration of viewers who see good potential in this story. Writer Bragi F. Schut penned the script, and his other film credits include a 2011 Nicholas Cage film, "Season of the Witch." He's no Christopher Nolan, but "Samaritan" would have benefited with just a little more meat on the narrative sandwich.

In modern day, a boy named Sam (Javon "Wanna" Walton) is slowly starting to get into more and more trouble, hanging with a tough crowd, trying to make some sketchy money to help his single mother pay rent. But he starts to notice a garbage man named Joe (Sylvester Stallone) does some incredible things like throw bullies several feet in the air and survive being run over by a car.

Sam quickly hypothesizes Joe is Samaritan, who survived the power plant fire 25 years ago and has just been keeping his head down since. Joe initially wants nothing to do with Sam, but what else is a teenage boy going to do when he finds out his neighbor has superpowers? The kid sticks to him like glue, and Joe begrudgingly strikes up a friendship with the kid, answering a few questions here and there about his powers.

It takes about half an hour into the film for Joe's and Sam's chemistry to find its footing with the excitable boy who won't leave the curmudgeon alone next door trope. But Stallone is a pro. And he knows a thing or two about being an old man. He fires off a dry retort now and again that'll make the audience snicker, stuff he has been great at since his "Rocky" days.

RETIRED SUPERHERO

Hollywood is full of superhero movies, but not many of them are about the grizzled, retired hero dealing with old age and still wondering if he has much fight left in him. "Logan" is a masterpiece and showed how well a story like this could be done. If Ben Affleck had been able to make his solo Batman movie in the flavor of Frank Miller's "The Dark Knight Returns," he might have developed a match for "Logan." But Stallone's story never quite reaches that potential.

One of the great things about having a retired superhero is the story can flash back to a painful past of mistakes and things they wish they'd done differently. "Samaritan" isn't interested in showing any of that, though. Outside of the power plant fight, the story doesn't spend much time in Joe's past. Part of that is to keep a plot twist intact, but such a thing could have still been carefully constructed if Schut wanted.

LEANS ON CHARACTERS

So if the lore is thin, and the story never quite reaches its potential, "Samaritan" has to lean more on its characters and action. Fortunately, Stallone has the chops to carry his role. He's a believable retired superhero. And he stands opposite of a gang leader named Cyrus (Pilou Asbaek) who wants to follow Nemesis' original plan to blow up the power plant and let the city descend into anarchy.

Cyrus isn't fleshed out, but Asbaek sure does have fun playing him, which makes the role entertaining. Again, there's potential here for a populist street leader to rally the population with a vicious Robin Hood routine that adds a mess of gray to what others might assume is a black and white story. And Cyrus gets a few scenes where he feeds his crew and sticks up for Sam when a minion wants to trash him. But that character development eventually gives way to a villain with a rather generic grand plan.

Fortunately, the climax is actually pretty cool.

Stallone and Asbaek carry the film over the finish line with some fun action between them.

More News None

‘Samaritan’

85 Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, Pilou Asbaek, Dascha Polanco, Moises Arias, Martin Starr

Director: Julius Avery

Rating: PG-13 Strong language & strong violence

Running time: 1 hour, 41 minutes

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video





Never meet your heroes: Semi-delinquent Sam (Javon “Wanna” Walton) guesses that beneath the gruff exterior of his new friend Joe (Sylvester Stallone) beats the heart of a caped crusader in “Samaritan.”





