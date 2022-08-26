School board picks rezoning plan for Fayetteville elementary schools

FAYETTEVILLE -- The School Board on Thursday unanimously approved an elementary rezoning plan but decided to look for other solutions to address capacity problems at McNair Middle School.

The board began creating new attendance zones in May in response to population growth and several schools nearing capacity. The changes won't take effect until the 2023-24 school year.

The School District's enrollment, which was 10,349 as of last fall, is predicted to grow by approximately 1,500 students, or 14.5%, over the next five years, according to Zonda Education, a Texas-based school demographics firm. Holcomb and Happy Hollow elementary schools and McNair Middle School are predicted to be over capacity by the 2026-27 school year.

Zonda initially presented board members with four elementary rezoning options and three middle school plans during a board workshop in June. Several additional options were presented in July based on board members' suggestions.

Board members selected elementary school plan three Thursday, based on Superintendent John L Colbert's recommendation. Colbert said administrators reviewed the board's guidelines and goals and selected the plan based on equity, diversity, proximity to schools and students' ability to use trails to walk or bike to school.

Plan three will shift some students from Holcomb Elementary to Asbell Elementary and Owl Creek schools, some students from Happy Hollow Elementary to Washington Elementary and some students from Asbell to Butterfield Elementary.

Under the plan, Holcomb and Owl Creek are not projected to reach capacity until the 2029-30 school year and Happy Hollow is not projected to do so until the 2030-31 school year. Leverett Elementary would reach capacity in 2028-29, the plan shows.

Mike McClure, district transportation director, said none of the three proposed elementary school plans would have much impact on busing students. However, all of the middle school plans would create problems because they would require busing students from the east to the west side of town, he said, noting Fayetteville has several major corridors from north to south but few from east to west.

Middle school plan six would have the least impact on bus routes, McClure said.

Middle school plan six would move only about 30 students out of McNair but keep the school within capacity for four to five years, said Bob Templeton, demographer for Zonda Education. Plan six includes shifting some students from McNair to John L Colbert Middle School, which is scheduled to open in fall 2023.

Colbert recommended middle school plan six, considering factors such as demographics, student proximity to schools and trying to transport students from one side of the city to the other. Even though it will only move about 30 students, it is a step in the right direction and will allow time to seek creative solutions, he said.

Nika Waitsman, board president, suggested a multipronged approach, which could include finding ways to add capacity on the east side of town, she said. She asked administrators to come back with some creative ideas.

Megan Tullock, board vice president, also suggested coming up with solutions that don't involve rezoning.

"Part of me feels like the solution to this problem is not on the table," Waitsman said.

In other business, board members chose GR Recruiting of St. Louis to help with the search for Colbert's replacement. Colbert plans to retire at the end of this school year after a nearly 43-year career in the district.

Board members heard presentations from GR Recruiting and two other search firms during a work session Thursday: McPherson & Jacobson of Omaha, Neb., and Ray and Associates of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

GR Recruiting estimated the total cost of a superintendent search will be $22,000, including estimated expenses of $1,500 for advertising and $2,000 for candidate travel. The search process will include a public survey and input from stakeholders to finalize a superintendent profile, and targeted recruitment and applicant screening, according to Gary Ray, company president. All decisions about hiring will be up to the board, but the firm will help facilitate interviews, he said.

After a superintendent is selected, the firm will provide customized on-boarding to support the board and the new president, Ray said.

Other actions

The Fayetteville School Board on Thursday approved:

• Reappointing board member Katrina Osborne as legislative liaison.

• The final 2021-22 budget.

