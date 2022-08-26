Senator’s firm wins in ruling on wages

A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that state Sen. Jim Hendren’s plastics company doesn’t have to pay minimum wage to participants in a drug and alcohol recovery program who did work for the company.

The ruling by judges of the Eighth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals overturned U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks’ 2019 decision that the work performed by participants from the Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Program, known as DARP, in Decatur made them employees of Hendren Plastics Inc.

As employees, Brooks had ruled, they were entitled to be paid minimum wage under the Arkansas Minimum Wage Act. In April 2020, Brooks ordered Hendren’s company and the rehab program to pay the workers $1.1 million in back wages and damages to the 172 workers who had volunteered for the program.

But the appeals court said that program participants benefited the most from the work arrangement because it kept them from doing jail time, and the fact that Hendren and his company benefited from their work did not make them employees of either Hendren or the rehabilitation program.

Therefore, the minimum wage requirement does not apply to the program participants, according to court documents.

Hendren, who left the Republican Party to become an Independent with no party affiliation after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, could not immediately be reached for comment.

In Thursday’s ruling, the judges define DARP as a nonprofit drug and alcohol recovery program “that caters to parties who can avoid imprisonment in criminal cases by agreeing to participate with DARP.” Most of the members of the class-action lawsuit were referred to the program through drug court programs in Arkansas and Oklahoma, court documents say. These drug offenders are given the choice to complete DARP’s recovery program instead of serving time in jail.

The typical stay in the program was six months. Participants in the residential program got room and board, clothing and other necessities, and paid no fees.

“DARP states that developing a work ethic is central to its recovery program, and participants work for local for-profit businesses as part of the program,” the judges wrote.

The rehabilitation program provides transportation to and from the work site, but doesn’t pay participants for work they do while in the program.

The local businesses don’t pay the workers either, instead sending DARP a predetermined amount of money for each hour a participant works. These payments are the program’s only income, according to court documents.

When the program sent some participants to work at Hendren Plastics, the company initially paid DARP $9 for each regular hour and $13.50 for each overtime hour worked by a participant.

The amounts were raised in 2015 to $9.20 per regular hour and $13.80 per overtime hour.

Plaintiff Mark Fochtman filed suit in October 2017 against the program and Hendren as well as two other organizations. He claimed, along with other things, that the defendants failed to pay adequate wages and overtime as required by state law.

The judges’ ruling cites similar cases in other states, but notes that this one is “not precisely analogous” to the others because of its “innovative structure” in which class members worked at a for-profit company instead of for the recovery facility.

“But the overriding consideration is that the DARP participants undertook the recovery program for their own purposes to avoid imprisonment, and they had no reason to expect compensation from Hendren,” the court filing states.

The judges added that Hendren paid DARP more than the minimum wage rate for each hour worked by a participant.

“While Hendren may have paid less for DARP participants’ labor than the company paid for the labor of other entry-level employees, Hendren accepted workers whose checkered histories might well have justified a market-based pay differential,” court records say.

Two cases were considered together by the panel. One is Mark Fochtman, et al

v. Hendren Plastics Inc., and the other is Mark Fochtman et al v. DARP Inc.