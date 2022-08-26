Police beat: Shootings probed near airport in LR

Shootings probed near airport in LR

Little Rock police were investigating two Thursday morning shootings near Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field that are reportedly connected.

According to a news release, police determined the two shootings were connected around 10 a.m.

The shootings, one at Fourche Dam and the other at Heather Lane, reportedly involved three people. One victim was shot in the leg and another was shot in the shoulder, according to a news release.

Both injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Kanis Road gunfire injures two people

Two people suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening in a shooting on Kanis Road in Little Rock, according to a tweet from the city's police Thursday night.

The two victims were not identified, and no information was provided about the suspect or suspects in the incident.

The shooting happened in the 8000 block of Kanis Road, police spokesman Mark Edwards said, but he was not able to provide more info on the circumstances of the shooting.

Police had closed Kanis Road between John Barrow Road and West 12th Street to search for evidence, including shell casings and bullets, Edwards said.

An entry on the Little Rock police dispatch log showed a report of shots fired at 8013 Kanis Road, a residence, at 7:24 p.m.

Driver in LR faces gun, drug charges

Little Rock police arrested a man early Wednesday on gun and drug charges after a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over James Cleveland, 63, near 5301 Asher Avenue about 12:50 a.m. After reportedly seeing methamphetamine pipes in plain view in the vehicle, a search located a gun under the driver's seat cushion and two crack rocks, as well as the pipes.

Cleveland is charged with four felonies -- possession of firearms by a certain person, simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, a cocaine possession charge and a drug paraphernalia charge.

LR police charge man carrying gun

Little Rock police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon who was walking around carrying a rifle, according to an arrest report.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious person near 5406 Stanley Drive about 1:30 p.m. encountered Frederick Williams, 23, carrying a rifle. The report states that Williams is homeless.

Williams allegedly gave police several false names and dates of birth before eventually identifying himself, leading officers to discover he has a previous felony conviction and cannot legally own a gun.

Williams is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a certain person and a misdemeanor obstruction charge. He also reportedly had an active warrant out of Jefferson County and the Arkansas Board of Parole.

Information for this article was contributed by Alexandria Brown of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.