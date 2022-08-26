Spanish law calls for clear consent

A new law in Spain requires an explicit expression of consent in sexual relations, as the country tries to remove ambiguity from rape and assault cases.

Consent must be conveyed through actions that “clearly express the will of the person.” Silence or passivity will no longer be accepted as signs of willingness. Congress passed the legislation on Thursday with 205 lawmakers voting in favor and 141 against.

Spain’s Equality Ministry is behind the new law. It has also pushed through a number of recent initiatives and campaigns — including a landmark transgender rights bill and a 16-week paternity leave — despite strong opposition from conservatives who have called the measures unnecessary and patronizing.

Still, a majority of the parties in the fragmented parliament have been supportive of the latest legislation, known as the “Only yes means yes” law. There’s also been public support amid a number of high-profile rape and abuse cases.