SPRING HILL 38, PARKERS CHAPEL 22

SPRING HILL -- Parkers Chapel got off to a good start in its debut in eight-man football, but a scoreless second half came back to haunt the Trojans in a 38-22 loss in the season opener for both schools.

The Trojans led 22-18 at halftime, but couldn't muster any offense in the second half as the Bears rallied for a win in the first meeting between the schools since 2017.

Dyson Dougan threw touchdown passes of 40 and 60 yards to Ethan Mayweather in the first half, while Payton Willeford scored on a 5-yard run.

Willeford also had a hand in a pair of successful two-point conversions, running for one and connecting with Jaylen Gray for another.

But the Trojans, who were playing in their first game in eight-man football after low numbers prompted the move to drop from 11-man football last month, couldn't duplicate the success they had in the first half.

The Trojans (0-1) open a three-game homestand next week against Woodlawn. The same homestand also includes a rematch with the Bears on Sept. 9.

Spring Hill (1-0) hosts Subiaco Academy next week.