SOCCER

Arkansas State women allow last-minute goal in tie

Northwestern (La.) State's Sam Hanking scored a goal with 17 seconds remaining Thursday afternoon as Arkansas State tied the Lady Demons 1-1 at A-State Soccer Park in Jonesboro.

Aliyah Williamson scored in the 17th minute to put the Red Wolves on top. ASU (1-1-1) logged seven saves between Olivia Luther and Damaris Deschaine but Northwestern State (1-0-1) outshot the home side 18-12.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

GOLF

Henderson State women picked to repeat in GAC

Henderson State's women's team was selected as the preseason favorite in the Great American Conference on Tuesday for the second consecutive season.

The Reddies received a league-high 64 total votes, which includes every single first-place vote from the league's coaches. Southwestern Oklahoma State (50) narrowly edged out Harding (49) for second place, while Arkansas Tech (48) and Oklahoma Baptist (5) rounded out the top five.

Arkansas-Monticello (32), Southern Arkansas (22), Southern Nazarene (15) and Northwestern Oklahoma State (8) wrap up the conference preseason poll in sixth through ninth place, respectively.

HSU men voted first in GAC preseason poll

Henderson State's men's team was picked first in the Great American Conference preseason poll Tuesday after securing its first GAC Championship in three years last season.

The Reddies beat out Southwestern Oklahoma State for the top spot, garnering 59 total votes and five first-place votes. The Bulldogs (3) and Arkansas Tech (1) picked up the remaining first-place nods.

Harding and Southern Arkansas filled out the rest of the top five.

Arkansas-Monticello was selected seventh behind Southeastern Oklahoma State with 22 total votes. Southern Nazarene (18) and Northwestern Oklahoma State (8) were picked to finish eighth and ninth, respectively.

-- Democrat-Gazette press services