State treasures

There's often no shortage of state comparisons in which Arkansas fares poorly. However, in many of those so-called rankings, the metric or data point is so narrow that its lack of context renders it inert as information, or worse, misleading.

For example, teacher salary comparisons with other states are inaccurate when only depicted in whole dollars. The dollar figure of a public school teacher's paycheck in San Francisco is much higher than in Searcy, but its buying power may not be.

A more sophisticated analysis would modify salaries in relation to other relative data such as median or average per capita income or housing costs, competitive wages in other professions, etc., and also with reference to educational particulars such as per pupil spending.

That broader data-driven approach would give a more precise comparison in a holistic sense. Better research and scrutiny would only lead to a stronger case for the same conclusion: We don't pay our teachers well enough.

In any event, it's easy enough as an Arkansan to fall into 40-something despair, but there's a critical area in which the Natural State continues to set a national example: local journalism.

It's impossible to overstate the pivotal, powerful link between local newspapers and American colonization, independence and self-government.

This utterly indispensable aspect of our national exceptionalism is evidenced by its prominence among early founding documents and laws.

The Bill of Rights ratified in December 1791 begins with freedom of the press--a truly revolutionary singularity among the history of nations--and two months later the Second Congress incentivized the dissemination of information with the passage of the Post Office Act of 1792, which heavily discounted the cost of mailing newspapers.

The results of the latter legislation were profound. The number of post offices grew from fewer than 100 in 1788 to more than 4,500 in 1820.

In the 50 years following the act, newspapers proliferated; by 1840, there were nearly three newspapers printed per person in the U.S--a 15 times increase from 1790. For the next century, newspapers made up 95 percent of the weight of postal mail, but never accounted for more than 15 percent of its revenue.

This both complemented and propagated another remarkable American distinction: the nation's literacy rate, which was astonishingly high during the founding era.

One of Thomas Jefferson's most famous quotes regarding education is his statement in 1816 that "if a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be."

But in that same letter, he also warned of the threat the "functionaries of government" posed to depriving the people of their liberty and property. The preventive solution he saw was simple: "Where the press is free and every man able to read, all is safe."

As essential as newspapers have been historically, they have been in decline for decades as a contemporary communications medium and business model. In many states, the loss of local journalism is at a crisis point.

But not in Arkansas. To be sure, there are fewer local newspapers here than there once were, but the Arkansas Press Association still counts 102 newspapers among its membership to cover our 75 counties.

Three-quarters of Arkansas newspapers are weeklies, many of which are legacy organizations for their communities, where they enjoy mutually respectful, trustworthy and beneficial relationships with readers.

In a Northwestern University "State of Local News" study released this summer, principal author Penny Abernathy emphasized the gravity of loss when a local paper closes.

"Who I elect to the school board affects me more than who I vote for president," she said, and that kind of news coverage is exactly what only local journalism can provide.

Ironically, a north Arkansas weekly has epitomized Abernathy's truism sublimely. The Madison County Record just won the 2022 Tom and Pat Gish Award from the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky.

Publisher Ellen Kreth, general manager Shannon Hahn and reporter Celia Kreth were named individually for their courage, integrity and tenacity in providing continuing and illuminating coverage of misdeeds and mishandling by the Huntsville School District board and administration in regard to sexual-assault accusations involving locker-room hazing activities by members of the junior high boys basketball team.

The Gish award comes on the heels of another national prize for the same reporting, the Taylor Family Award for Fairness in Journalism given by Harvard University. In earning that award, The Madison County Record beat out competing finalists The Washington Post and Miami Herald.

Without Kreth and company's commitment as local journalists, the Huntsville scandal might well have been consigned by a broom to the bottom side of a rug.

Journalism done right is a profession bound by ethical standards and rigid practices. Quality reporting is hard work achieved through training, education and experience. In truth, local papers commonly adhere to journalistic core values better than mega media outlets these days.

Our local papers in Arkansas are a true state treasure. If you still have one close, count your lucky stars--but also support it. "Read local" matters as much as "buy local."

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.