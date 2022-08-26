Texarkana rout opens WC season

The Watson Chapel Wildcats took zero prisoners Thursday night in their first season game against the Texarkana Razorbacks.

The Wildcats, in their first year under Coach Maurice Moody, were on fire and posted a 48-0 win at Wildcat Stadium. It was their first victory since Oct. 23, 2020, and ended an 11-game losing streak.

"Kids played hard," Moody said. "They played for each other and with a ton of pride. They handled adversity well and dug deep to pull out a huge win."

The Wildcats' first touchdown came with less than 8 minutes in the first half when sophomore Omarion Hunter ran the ball 18 yards to the end zone.

Texarkana did not give up in Wildcat Stadium. The Razorbacks tackled relentlessly, and energy was high.

A scuffle erupted with less than 7 minutes left in the first quarter after a Watson Chapel player who was pinned to the ground by a Texarkana lineman threw a punch from behind. Moody and Texarkana Coach Trey Outlaw attempted to rein in their teams as both teams lost their composure. The players who traded blows were ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.

But that didn't stop the Wildcats defensively.

Defensive edge K.J. Sims made stops all over the field and the ball as Watson Chapel defense stopped Texarkana with less than 5 minutes to go in the first quarter.

With 2:27 left, Wildcats junior Marquez Brentley intercepted a pass and returned it to the Hogs' 28. Moody's "big boys," as he calls his offensive line, then held their own.

Brentley was just shy of the end zone near the end of the quarter, but quarterback Akyell Madison sneaked in for a touchdown to move the Wildcats to a 12-0 lead. Texarkana, though, denied the two-point conversion.

Texarkana fiercely defended, but Madison was hard to stop. With 5 minutes left before halftime, Madison completed a pass to J. Crump down to the 19-yard line.

With less than a minute left, Texarkana stopped junior Kamarrion Ferguson in the backfield. But the Wildcats were not stopped for long.

Madison passed to Brentley, who was fierce throughout the game, for a touchdown. Hunter converted the extra two points, and the Wildcats led 20-0 at halftime.

Moody's Wildcats maintained control when Brentley rushed the ball for a touchdown with 3:46 on the clock. That made the score 26-0.

The Wildcats defense continually took Texarkana down, preventing the Razorbacks from moving far on the field.

With just about 2 minutes left in the third quarter, Crump ran the ball to the end zone for another touchdown. Brentley converted for two points.

The Wildcats cranked up their offense more and came out of the fourth quarter with a 48-0 win, thanks to two more touchdown runs by Madison and a two-point conversion by Brentley.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Madison for his three touchdown runs and Brentley for adding two more.

NEXT UP ...

The Wildcats take on Ouachita Christian School in Monroe, La., on Sept. 2. Texarkana will host Dollarway that evening.

Marquez Brentley of Watson Chapel breaks a tackle by Landon Graves of Texarkana and rushes to the 1-yard line in the first quarter Thursday at Wildcat Stadium. Watson Chapel scored on the next play. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



K.J. Sims (9) and Mekhi Brown (4) of Watson Chapel chase down Texarkana quarterback Nathan Wall in the first quarter Thursday at Wildcat Stadium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

