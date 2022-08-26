Texarkana working on extradition of murder suspect

TEXARKANA -- A man charged with capital murder in an Aug. 15 shooting is refusing extradition to Arkansas.

Vance Allen Brown, 29, remains in the Bi-State Detention Center after being arrested by the Bowie County sheriff's office. Brown is accused in the shooting death of 27-year-old Bonderick Nard Jr.

The Texarkana Police Department is not releasing any more details in the case until investigators have a chance to interview Brown. That must wait until he is remanded to TAPD.

"Our next step is to have the governor of Arkansas produce and extradition warrant against Mr. Brown to be able to get his person in Arkansas custody," public information officer Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen said Thursday.

The Police Department is working on requesting the warrant, which could take up to 30 days, Pilgreen said.

Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Edwards Street, in the College Hill neighborhood, about 8:05 a.m. Aug. 15 after a neighbor reported finding Nard's body as he checked in on the man. A small child who was in the house was uninjured and released to the care of relatives.

Based on an initial investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Brown. A short time later, Bowie County sheriff's office found and arrested Brown on Gun Club Road, which is off South Lake Drive in Texarkana, Texas.