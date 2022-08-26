The Southern Fried Podcast: The rebirth of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts

Victoria Ramirez joins Rex Nelson to talk about the much-anticipated reopening of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts on this week’s episode of the Southern Fried Podcast.

Ramirez, the museum’s executive director, has been overseeing the 3-year renovation of the AMFA, formerly the Arkansas Arts Center. In addition to the reimagining of the original building by architecture practice Studio Gang, the museum’s new design includes an outdoor expansion with 13 acres of MacArthur Park designed by landscape firm SCAPE.

The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts is scheduled to open to the public in Spring, 2023.

A Cleveland, Ohio native, Ramirez worked in several Texas museums before moving to Arkansas, most recently as director of the El Paso Museum of Art.