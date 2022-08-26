UAPB fills out volleyball staff

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff head volleyball coach Gabrielle Floyd has named Alexis Austin as assistant coach and Haley Buard as graduate assistant.

Austin served as graduate assistant coach and director of operations for East Central University in Oklahoma for the last two seasons. She is a Fort Worth native who attended Texas Southern University, earning a bachelor's degree in health studies.

As a student-athlete, Austin received many accolades including two-time SWAC All-Tournament Team, Highest Percentage Award, Kill Maker Award, Most Outstanding Offensive Player Award, SWAC Commissioner Honor Roll Honoree, 1,000 Kills Club Honoree and a two-time SWAC Player of the Week.

During her time at ECU, she assisted in successfully rebuilding the program from a 2-29 overall record to 15-14 overall, 11-5 conference records, the best in program history. She coached three athletes who received second-team all-conference recognition.

During the offseason, Austin was an assistant volleyball coach for a club team in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. She earned her master's degree in sports administration this summer.

Buard played all four college seasons as a middle and outsider hitter for Mississippi Valley State University. Buard is a four-year recipient of the SWAC Academic Commissioner's Honor Roll and received All-Tournament Honors at the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic as a student-athlete.

Buard is a native of Arlington, Texas, where she attended James Bowie High School. Currently, she holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Health, Physical Education, and Recreation from MVSU. She's an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and volunteers in several community events in the DFW area.

EVANS ON WATCH LIST FOR SENIOR BOWL

UAPB offensive lineman Mark Evans II made another watch list this offseason.

Evans is under consideration for the Reese's Senior Bowl, which has been held every year since 1950. The 2023 game will be played Feb. 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

Twenty automatic invitations to play in the game will go out at the end of October, with 40 more to follow a few weeks later. By Dec. 1, 40 in-season invites will be mailed, so the time between the end of the regular season and college bowl games will be spent on finalizing two 58-man rosters.

A graduate student from Houston, Evans has already been honored with spots on the Stats Perform FCS All-America Third Team, BOXTOROW HBCU All-America first team, a spot on the East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000 List, and top-1o ranking among historically Black colleges and universities by Pro Football Network.