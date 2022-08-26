The nation in brief: Utah sues over monuments’ restoration

Utah sues over monuments' restoration

SALT LAKE CITY -- The state of Utah and two Republican-leaning rural counties have sued the Biden administration over the president's decision last year to restore two sprawling national monuments on rugged lands sacred to American Indians that former President Donald Trump had downsized.

Filed Wednesday, the lawsuit over Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante alleges that President Joe Biden's action violates a century-old law that allows presidents to protect sites considered historically, geographically or culturally important and outlines the rules governing when they can do so.

The fate of the monuments is among the nation's most prominent battles over public lands and how they're managed. Federal land management decisions often become politically charged in the rural West, where Republican-leaning ranching communities skeptical of federal overreach are often pitted against conservationists and tribes who argue that robust federal protections are needed as a bulwark against development or industries such as mining and logging.

The lawsuit is the latest twist in a debate spanning three administrations. The challenge had been expected since Biden restored the lands in October, calling Bears Ears "a place of reverence and a sacred homeland to hundreds of generations of native peoples."

The monuments, which together are nearly the size of Connecticut, contain canyons surrounded by pink ribbons of limestone, dramatic red rock mesas and buttes, juniper forests and Indian artifacts including ancient cliff dwellings and petroglyphs.

In a statement in support of the lawsuit, Gov. Spencer Cox and Utah's entire congressional delegation accused the federal government of not properly managing the land and blamed the expanded monuments for "unmanageable visitation levels."

Ambulance fire kills patient, burns medic

HONOLULU -- A patient died and a paramedic was critically injured when their ambulance caught fire at a hospital in Hawaii, emergency officials said.

"We had an ambulance tonight for reasons we don't understand catch on fire, possibly explode, prior to entering the hospital," said Dr. Jim Ireland, the emergency services director. "We're all just very concerned about our team and the patient that lost their life."

The 91-year-old patient and the paramedic were in the back of the ambulance as it pulled up to Adventist Castle Health in Kailua on Wednesday night. Another emergency medical technician who was driving the ambulance escaped injury. The injured 36-year-old paramedic, a 10-year veteran, was initially treated at the hospital and then taken to another emergency room at the Straub Burn Unit

"All our paramedics, EMTs and dispatchers are all treasured members of our staff and or family, they save lives every day, and it's just very hard to be in a situation where our team is the ones who are injured," Ireland said. "Please pray for him."

The Honolulu Fire Department and federal officials will investigate the cause of the fire.

Officer kills man holding knife, hammer

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- A suburban Chicago police officer shot and killed a man who was advancing toward him with a knife and hammer and had a gas can taped to his chest, police said.

According to the Lake County News-Sun, the Waukegan Police Department said the officer, a 15-year veteran, was responding to a neighborhood dispute Wednesday when he saw a wooden fence separating two houses on fire. He grabbed a fire extinguisher from his squad car and was heading to the fire when the man approached him.

When the man refused an order to stop, the officer shot him, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Waukegan Police Chief Keith Zupek said he has asked the Illinois State Police to investigate.

Mystery dog illness ID'd as parvovirus

LANSING, Mich. -- An illness that has sickened dogs in Michigan, killing some of them, was found to be canine parvovirus, a common ailment the dogs were not fully vaccinated against, state officials said.

The dogs displayed clinical signs suggesting they had parvovirus but had consistently tested negative at veterinary clinics and animal shelters, said Kim Dodd, director of Michigan State University's Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

"While those tests are valuable in the clinical setting, they are not as sensitive as the diagnostic tests we can perform here in the laboratory," Dodd said Wednesday.

State Veterinarian Nora Wineland urged dog owners across the state to work with their veterinarians to ensure their canines "are appropriately vaccinated and given timely boosters to keep their pets safe and healthy," citing the availability of "a highly effective vaccine."



