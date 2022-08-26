Whiskey fungus sours Kentuckians

The booming $9 billion Kentucky bourbon industry has created a boom in something else: whiskey fungus.

New whiskey warehouses, long a part of the Bluegrass landscape and more recently fueled by tax breaks to encourage growth, are increasingly unwelcome even in rural areas. Opponents worry about the environmental risks — from fire, fish kills and fungus — of so much whiskey in irreplaceable rural landscapes.

Neighbors of proposed bourbon rickhouses in at least three counties — Henry, Franklin and Anderson — have been fighting plans to build warehouse campuses that they fear will inundate their homes, cars, gardens, playgrounds and property with the black mold-like growth of whiskey fungus.

“That whiskey fungus is everywhere,” said Frankfort, Ky., resident Rick Hardin, who started to notice an increase after a 2017 Buffalo Trace distillery expansion overlooking the Kentucky River. “When it was just the distillery in the bottom, the fungus stayed in the bottom. Now that there are warehouses on the plain, the fungus is going everywhere else now.” Hardin said everything began to turn black, including his yard furniture and patio umbrella.

At his nearby sister’s house, he noticed that her metal roof was turning gray, along with the new blue metal roof on the nearby Peaks Mill Elementary School, Hardin said.

Joining the fight against the state’s signature industry is perhaps Kentucky’s best-known agricultural activist, Wendell Berry.

Berry, a writer and former University of Kentucky professor whose family has farmed in Henry County for more than six generations, spoke in protest of a proposed Angel’s Envy expansion at a county meeting held earlier this month, saying, “we are being asked to sacrifice this land to tourism and whiskey.” Having fought strip mines, developers, hydroelectric dams and nuclear power plants, the battle against the bourbon industry feels familiar, said Berry, 88, in an interview with the Herald-Leader.

“There’s something always that ought to be put out in rural Kentucky because we don’t want it in urban Kentucky,” Berry said. “It’s a long time to have your feet propped against that stuff.” But the bourbon industry, which has seen exponential growth since 2015, says that distilleries need to grow to meet consumer demand and that whiskey fungus isn’t dangerous.

Whiskey fungus is a touchy subject, and no one from any major Kentucky distillery would comment.

The black mold-like growth of Baudoinia compnianencis is hard to scrub off and comes back year after year.

The fungus feeds off the “angel’s share,” which is distilling lingo for alcohol that evaporates from the wooden barrels inside the bourbon warehouses. The more barrels in warehouses, the more alcohol in the air. And the more fungus on almost everything outside.

BOURBON BOOM

In the past few years, Kentucky distillers have been putting up warehouses and filling them with bourbon at a phenomenal pace, fueled in part by a tax break created by state lawmakers after years of industry lobbying.

The rebate, which is the focus of the interim legislative Bourbon Barrel Taxation Task Force, lets bourbon-makers get back property taxes paid on aging barrels if they use the money for capital improvements.

Since the tax break began seven years ago, distillers have poured billions into warehouses and barrels, as well as tourism facilities, bottling plants and even new distilleries. Despite that, bourbon-makers say the rebate hasn’t worked as well as hoped, and they are lobbying to have the barrel tax repealed altogether.

Almost 100 bourbon-related projects with total projected investments of more than $3.2 billion have been approved for a variety of state tax incentives since 2015, according to a database prepared by Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority at the Herald-Leader’s request.

That growth has created friction between a key Kentucky economic industry and communities who don’t necessarily want the new buildings, even as county leaders welcome the bourbon barrel tax dollars that the warehouses bring for schools and county services.

But at least one Anderson County resident who has lived with whiskey fungus for years said she considers it a fair trade.

Connie Blackwell, a Lawrenceburg, Ky., real estate agent who lives in Tyrone, Ky., in the valley below the Wild Turkey distillery, acknowledged that the area is blackened by fungus.

“This little town was built on bourbon,” Blackwell said.

“It is a mess; you do have to pressure wash your house once a year,” she said. “You get used to it. Everybody down here in Tyrone tolerates it. It’s just no big deal … for the taxes they bring into our county, it’s worth it, to me.”

THE DISTILLERS’ PITCH

The distilling industry points to studies indicating that the fungus isn’t a health concern.

“Baudoinia has been studied a decent bit, and it’s not hazardous,” said Matt Dogali, president and CEO of the American Distilled Spirits Alliance, which represents companies that own some of the biggest bourbon brands.

The bourbon industry generally shrugs off concerns about blackened surfaces.

“From an aesthetic standpoint, if there are people experiencing issues, it’s naturally occurring. It’s everywhere,” Dogali said. “I’m not an expert or a scientist, but the concentration dissipates quickly by distance. … From our experience, it doesn’t spread that far from rickhouses.” Dogali said that much of the objection to warehouses comes down to “not in my backyard,” or NIMBY, complaints.

“How much of this is grabbing onto something easily Google-able and discussed many times to be a NIMBY and attempting to prevent the development, period? A lot of it is just simply ‘I don’t want it in my backyard, let me find the reason,’ ” he said.

“The reality is these need to be built, and the growing demand for the product is good for Kentucky … if the counties prevail, how do we, the industry trying to provide consumers with the whiskey, meet that demand?” Dogali said.

But others, like Berry, have different questions.

