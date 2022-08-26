Youth, experience guiding Hendrix

Youth will definitely be served at Hendrix College this season.

After going 7-3 in 2019 and 3-1 in an abbreviated spring session in 2020, the Warriors slumped to a 3-7 mark last fall, which wasn’t the kind of finish Coach Buck Buchanan was hoping for.

So the Texas native went out did the next best thing to help ensure that brighter days are ahead for his team — he went out and got reinforcements for his Warriors.

“We’ve got 50 freshmen, and that’s been good in some aspects,” Buchanan said. “You’ve got a lot of guys hungry and out there fighting for positions, which gives us a lot of competition. The other part is our upperclassmen know that we had to have that large group because we had to bolster our numbers and challenge our guys to be better.

“And I think everybody came into camp in good shape and focused on the task at hand. We’ve gotten really good quality work in, and hopefully, we can stay healthy. If that happens, I think we’ll have an opportunity to be a lot better than what people would expect of us.” Those chances, Buchanan mentioned, will depend heavily on the play of quarterback Jacob Wood. The senior, who was a two-time, all-state player at Conway Christian in high school, got off to a promising start last season when he threw for career highs in yards (272), completions (23), attempts (42) and touchdowns (3) in nearly four full quarters in Game 1 against Wisconsin-River Falls.

But an injury late in that game forced Wood to miss the rest of the season, and that ultimately placed Hendrix into a tough spot.

“That put us on a downward trajectory from the get-go,” Buchanan said. “But the great thing about it is that he’s healthy now, and he’s throwing the ball really well. He’s the engine that’s going to make us go, and it’ll boil down to [Wood] throwing the ball around.” Buchanan revealed that his offensive line, an area he recruited heavily in order to establish extensive depth, has protected better during the preseason than at any point last season. That starting group will possibly feature two freshmen offensive tackles, but he admitted that he’s not particularly worried about that because he’s been encouraged by what he’s seen out of them.

“They are playing really good football,” Buchanan said. “They’re really coachable and doing a good job. But that’s definitely a position to watch because those two are going to be playing against some 21-, 22- and 23-year-olds, and they don’t have as much experience.

“But again, I always say don’t wait to be good.” Good is how Buchanan described his slot receiver Tajae White, who caught 18 passes for 238 yards a year ago. He’s almost guaranteed to see a rise in production with all-Southern Athletic Association receiver Chris Childress having graduated.

The Warriors’ running back situation also appears to be in good shape, with as many as six vying for significant playing time. Buchanan did single out one tailback in particular, Brian Giddens, who he said has been tremendous in practice.

“He’s shined in camp,” he said of the freshman from Little Rock Christian. “Every time he’s touched the ball, something good has happened. That’s what you really want, though. Sometimes you may not block it right, sometimes you may not get everything done, but the thing is that with him, all of a sudden, he is squirting out and making plays.

“As a freshman, he’s shown a lot.” All-conference linebacker Mitchell Johnson showed plenty last season when he recorded 73 tackles and two pass break-ups while starting every game. He, along with fellow graduate senior Tanner Barrett and cornerbacks Tate Hooper and Alek Taylor, have been the strength of the defense in workouts, according to Buchanan.

There’s familiarity along the defensive line for the Warriors, with Colten Johnson, Parker Turley and Ethan Armour. But much like the offensive line, some youngsters may eventually be asked to step in to assist earlier than normal.

All in all, Buchanan said he is confident about where his team is heading going into their opener at home against Austin (Texas) College on Sept. 3. Besides, after finishing four games below .500 last season, there is nowhere to go but up.

“And we haven’t seen mental busts, either, and that’s always a positive sign,” Buchanan said. “I always say that at Hendrix, we might get outexecuted, but we should never not know what we’re doing. We recruit guys that are supposed to be that way, supposed to know what’s going on at all times.

“If we eliminate the mistakes that we could potentially make, then we have a chance to win games. Everybody has been tuned in and paying attention, and I think that bodes well going into the season.”

Hendrix at a glance

COACH Buck Buchanan 2021 RECORD 3-7 KEY RETURNERS QB Jacob Wood (6-0, 180), WR Tajae White (5-8, 170), LB Mitchell Johnson (6-1, 220), DL Colten Johnson (5-11, 226) NOTEWORTHY Hendrix had four players earn all-Southern Athletic Association honors last season. Mitchell Johnson is the only one returning. … The Warriors averaged 26.7 points per game last season. … Three of the first four games are at home.

SCHEDULE DATE OPPONENT Sept. 3 Austin (Texas) Sept. 10 at Washington (Mo.) Sept. 17 Howard Payne Oct. 1 Trinity* Oct. 8 at Millsaps* Oct. 15 Sewanee* Oct. 22 Centre* Oct. 29 at Birmingham Southern* Nov. 5 Rhodes* Nov. 12 at Berry* *Southern Athletic Association game