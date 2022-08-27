2 Lady Lions take SWAC soccer honors

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has tabbed the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Tiana Johnson and Makaila Riedel for weekly soccer honors for their outstanding performances during the opening week of play.

Johnson, the conference's Offensive Player of the Week, posted impressive performances tallying eight shots, four shots-on-goal, and two goals to help the Lady Lions win their first two games of the season against Arkansas State University and Central Baptist College.

Goalkeeper of the Week Riedel faced a total of 29 shots while amassing 11 saves to help lead her team to the two wins.

UAPB, however, ran into a tough Tarleton State University team and lost 6-0 to the Texans before 2,512 in Stephenville, Texas, on Thursday. That dropped the Lady Lions to 2-1 and improved the Texans to 2-0-1.

Taylor Schumacher and Riedel each gave up three goals and made two saves for UAPB. Six different Texans each made a goal.

UAPB will visit UA Little Rock at 6 p.m. Sunday.

VOLLEYBALL

The volleyball season began for UAPB and UA Monticello with new head coaches on Friday.

At the Southeast Missouri State University tournament in Cape Girardeau, UAPB lost 25-12, 25-19, 25-15 to the host Redhawks and then lost 25-11, 25-17, 25-18 to Jackson State University. The Lady Lions will close their tournament stay with a match against North Dakota State University at 11 a.m. today.

At the Union University tournament in Jackson, Tenn., UAM lost to Mississippi College 25-15, 25-18, 25-23, and Union 25-13, 25-10, 25-17. UAM will take on Belmont Abbey College at 11 a.m. and Texas Woman's University at 5:30 p.m. today to close the Union tourney.