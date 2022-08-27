TODAY’S STATE COLLEGE GAMES

Missouri Baptist at Lyon

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Pioneer Stadium, Batesville

2021 RECORDS Missouri Baptist 4-7; Lyon 2-8

COACHES Jason Burianek (18-65 in eighth season at Missouri Baptist); Chris Douglas (2-13 in third season at Lyon)

SERIES Lyon leads 3-2 since 2016.

LAST MEETING Missouri Baptist scored 24 unanswered point to grab a 31-14 home victory on Aug. 28, 2021.

NOTEWORTHY It's the season opener for both teams. ... In last year's game, Missouri Baptist ran for 195 yards, with Ronald Allen rushing for 121 yards and a touchdown. The senior finished with 798 yards on the ground and nine scores in 11 games a year ago. ... Lyon was outgained 418-194 in total offense and held the ball for 15 minutes less than Missouri Baptist in the 2021 matchup. ... Missouri Baptist quarterback Josh Munn threw for 1,753 yards on 176-of-326 passing for 1,753 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for three touchdowns in the Spartans' 17-point win over the Scots. ... Lyon is returning six starters on offense, with quarterback Isaiah Bradford leading the way. He accounted for 1,166 yards of offense and eight scores last season. ... The last time the teams played in Batesville, Missouri Baptist won 14-10, which was its third straight victory in the series.

Arkansas Baptist at Bethel (Tenn.)

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Wildcat Stadium, McKenzie, Tenn.

2021 RECORDS Arkansas Baptist 2-8; Bethel 7-4

COACHES Richard Wilson (record N/A in 15th season at Arkansas Baptist); Michael Jasper (15-14 in fourth season at Bethel)

SERIES First meeting

NOTEWORTHY The game can be streamed at streamdb6web.securenetsystems.net/v5/WEIO. ... This will be the 478th game in Bethel's history. ... Arkansas Baptist is playing a hybrid schedule that includes NAIA and junior college programs. ... Bethel returns a number of key players, including wide receiver James Dixon. He was the Bluegrass Conference's Offensive Freshman of the Year last season after finishing with 1,116 yards receiving, which ranked sixth in the NAIA, and 14 touchdowns. ... Kristian Gammage and Justin Hughes give Arkansas Baptist a one-two punch at wide receiver after accounting for a huge chunk of the team's offensive yardage last season. ... Bethel defensive back Vonte Bates had 99 tackles and three interceptions last season. ... Arkansas Baptist will play six of its 11 regular-season games at home.