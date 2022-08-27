ARKADELPHIA 41, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 21

CAMDEN – Donovan Whitten finished 15-of-33 passing for 303 yards and 2 touchdowns to lift Arkadelphia (1-0) to a win in its season opener.

Whitten added two rushing touchdowns for the Badgers, who exacted a measure of revenge after losing to Fairview (0-1) in the first game last year.

LaTonnieo Hughes had 103 yards receiving and caught a pair of touchdowns while Ja'Quavus Purifoy scored a touchdown as well for Arkadelphia, which forced four turnovers and sealed the win on Kelbern Middleton's 62-yard interception return for a score late in the fourth quarter.

Martavius Thomas ran 19 times for 140 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Cardinals.