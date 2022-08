Little Rock, 1908: “Gus Ottenheimer Football team, Nov. 15, 1908 — Gus O., Mgr.” Whether or not the boy who became an industrialist and philanthropist is in this picture seems uncertain. He was born in 1897, and would have been 11 when the photo was taken. The Ottenheimer Brothers Foundation was established in 1965 to benefit a variety of institutions, including what is today University of Arkansas, Little Rock.

