Ballot order set for Nov. 8 election in Washington County

FAYETTEVILLE -- About 50 candidates and interested onlookers watched Friday as the Washington County Election Commission set the order of candidates whose names will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Candidates who attended in person or had representatives attend were able to draw folded slips of paper from a bowl and reveal their place on the ballot. When no one was present to represent a candidate, members of the Election Commission drew the numbers.

Renee Oelschlaeger, commission chairman, said the turnout was a pleasant surprise.

"I'm pleased that we had so many candidates and representatives show up," she said. "It was a very good meeting."

Each of the three members of the Election Commission kept a log of the ballot order results, and Jennifer Price, the county's election director, will verify that the lists match and post the ballot order on the commission's website at www.votewashco.com.

Some of the candidates had attended previous ballot draw meetings, and others were attending their first. Opinions were mixed about the significance of the order in which a candidate's name appears.

"It's more pomp and circumstance than anything else," Patrick Deakins, Republican Party candidate for county judge, said after the meeting. Deakins drew the second position on the ballot. "It may mean more if it's an election with lots of names. If it's just two or three names, I don't think it makes that much difference."

Josh Moody, Democratic Party candidate for county judge, said he participated in the ballot draw before the party primary election and drew the first spot in that election also. Moody said he thinks the positioning may have some effect.

"I like to think so," he said. "I take it as a good omen that may provide just a hair of momentum."

The process will produce one change from the results of the party primary elections in May. Sarah Henley who had filed as a Republican Party candidate for the District 4 seat on the Quorum Court, has moved out of the district and withdrawn as a candidate.

Brian Lester, county chairman, said the Republican Party chose Frank Anderson as a replacement at a special county convention. Anderson drew the second spot on the ballot in the District 4 race.

Anderson ran an unsuccessful race for the seat in 2020 so he is familiar with the district. He said he doesn't expect his late start will hurt him.

Aaron Howerton, Democratic Party candidate for the District 4 seat, said he is new to politics and was surprised that a candidate could be replaced after a primary election. He said he finds state election laws to be unclear and is researching the process.

Howerton said the ballot draw process itself was simple and clear.

"It was more straightforward than I expected," he said. "It was encouraging to me to see such a crowd of people participating."

Ash Lee Hicks is the Democratic Party candidate for the district 15 seat on the Quorum Court and another political newcomer. Hicks is running against Republican Butch Pond, who drew the first spot on the ballot in the District 15 race.

Hicks said the process seemed fair, and she is learning about government as a candidate for office.

"It was very exciting to do that as a first-time candidate," she said, adding that she doesn't think the ballot order will make any difference.

"I'm just proud to be on the ballot," she said.





Election information

Information about the Nov. 8 general election, including lists of candidates, district maps and voter registration information, can be found on the Washington County website at washingtoncountyar.gov by selecting Election Commission under the Government tab.

Source: Washington County







