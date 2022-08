BEEBE 43, JACKSONVILLE 6

BEEBE -- Zachary Grant threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as Beebe (1-0) beat Jacksonville (0-1).

Grant threw scoring passes of 25 yards to Jayden Smith, 42 yards to Oquoieah Earl and 17 yards to Kaleb O'Neill. He also had touchdown runs of 33 yards and one yard.

Kiandrea Barker also scored on a 22-yard touchdown run for the Badgers.