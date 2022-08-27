Bentonville to close portion of Tiger Boulevard, Lefors Street for planned work

BENTONVILLE -- A portion of Tiger Boulevard will be closed starting today, according to a news release.

The closing is between North Walton Boulevard and Apple Glen Street. The closing will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Sept. 19 for intersection and drainage improvements. Local traffic will be permitted, according to the release.

Also, Lefors Street will be closed between Jefferson Street and Northwest Third Street from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to install a new sewer tap, according to the release.

For more information, call Tony Davis, city street manager, at (479) 271-3130.