Bentonville West dominates Booker T. Washington

CENTERTON -- Teams from the Tulsa area are finding out what high school football fans in Northwest Arkansas already know.

There are two quality football teams with Bentonville in its name, not just one.

Bentonville West made a statement Friday with a dominant 28-7 victory Tulsa Booker T. Washington in the season-opener for both teams at Wolverine Stadium. The game was the first between West and Booker T. Washington, which won nine games last season while advancing to the state semifinals in Class 6A-2, the second-largest classification in Oklahoma.

Just down the road, Bentonville took took care of business with a 56-46 victory over tradition-rich Broken Arrow, Okla. Quality wins for sure for the the Tigers and Wolverines, who showed defense still matters even in the era of fast-paced, wide-open offenses.

Booker T. Washington trailed 28-0 before the Hornets scored with under five minutes to play to avoid the shutout. Bentonville West defensive coordinator John Thompson credited team unity for the Wolverines' impressive win on Friday.

"I told our guys going into the game that if you love your teammates, then I should be able to see that you love them," Thompson said. "We came out and did a lot of good things, a lot of good things to be proud of."

Cornerbacks Nick Bell and Josh Buxon helped shut down Booker T. Washington, which threw often and only connected on a few, mostly after the game had been decided. Bell and Buxon displayed the teamwork and respect Thompson asked for when the two seniors met at midfield after the game to congratulate one another on a job well done.

"We had something to prove tonight and we all played as one unit, a family," Buxon said. "Nick is a noticeable name. When you think about Bentonville West, you think about Nick Bell. I love that for Nick but, at the same time, a lot of people don't look at me as a corner, maybe as a returner. But this is the year I told myself I'm going to prove a lot of people wrong."

Bell highlighted the defensive charge for Bentonville West, which defeated Muskogee, Okla., 21-13 last year in a non-conference game. Bell provided the first-half highlight when he picked up a block field goal by Harris Vinson and ran 78 yards for a touchdown to give West a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. The Bentonville West defense also set up the Wolverines first touchdown when Carson Morgan had a sack to force a 3-and-out on the first series of the game for Booker T. Washington.

West then struck quickly when quarterback Jake Casey connected with Ty Durham for a 45-yard touchdown pass. West increased its lead to 21-0 in the first half on a touchdown pass from Casey to Jaxson Brust.

The Hornets roster includes Micah Tease, an Arkansas commit who had a 75-yard touchdown in a scrimmage last week against Bixby, Okla. But Tease had a subpar game with dropped throws on offense and defense, where he had a clear shot at an interception. Bell came down with an interception at cornerback and he displayed his speed when he picked up the blocked punt and outran the pursuit down the home sideline.

The performance wasn't perfect for West, which was twice called for having too many players on the field on defense. Players also rushed onto the field late on a couple of occasions when the Wolverines had the ball. But those are mental errors that can be corrected by the time Bentonville West takes the field for its second game against Cabot.

For now, Bentonville West can enjoy its win over a Booker T. Washington program that won a state championship in Oklahoma in 2017. It's a good start for the Wolverines, for sure.