Booneville wins season opener with Dollarway





The Booneville Bearcats and Dollarway Cardinals kicked off their season at Cardinal Stadium on a hot 85-degree Friday night, but it was no sweat for the Bearcats, who won 36-6 in a battle of traditional 3A powers.

The Bearcats (1-0) started out running the ball and never looked back.

They built a 29-0 lead in the first half, and running back Trace Hall racked up 144 yards and 3 touchdowns rushing in the first half of play, having the first two TDs in the first quarter and an 86-yard touchdown run in the second.

Starting quarterback Peyton Tatum didn't have to attempt a single pass in the first half.

In the end, the Bearcats ended up throwing the ball just once.

Running back Dax Goff also had 114 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries.

Booneville Coach Doc Crowley praised Hall and Goff after the game.

"Those guys have been doing really well," he said. "Dax Goff is a junior and he's really starting to come into his own and figure out how to play. He's a leader for us. Trace Hall has worked so hard all off-season and he's one of the faster guys I've had the privilege to coach and I expect big things out of both of them."

Crowley also praised his team for getting off to a hot start similar to the previous two seasons.

Dollarway (0-1) struggled for most of the game as it seemed outmatched against a much more physical Booneville squad. The Cardinals' defensive line struggled against Booneville's offensive line, leaving lots of holes for the running backs to exploit.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Dollarway's Jayvian Cain had a clear path to the end zone in the first quarter and appeared to run the ball in for a 69-yard touchdown.

It would have made the score 15-7, but he actually stepped out of bounds at Booneville's 47-yard line. Instead, Dollarway turned it over on downs and started struggling more trying to contain Booneville's steady running attack.

This play could've been a real momentum swing for the Cardinals, but unfortunately for them it didn't go that way. After this play, the Bearcats took command of the game, going on to score once they got the ball back to go up 21-0.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

The offensive line, which may not be as flashy with the statistics as the running backs were, but without their blocking, size advantage and ability to create space for the runners, the game could've looked different.

NEXT UP ...

Booneville's next opponent is the Ozark Hillbillies in a nonconference game at 7 p.m. next Friday at home. Ozark beat Clarksville 48-28.

Dollarway will visit the Texarkana Razorbacks at the same time. Texarkana lost 48-0 at Watson Chapel on Thursday.





Booneville halfback Dax Goff breaks a tackle by Dollarway defensive back Chandler Blunt on Friday at Cardinal Stadium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)







Dollarway running back Jayvian Cain rushes for first down as Booneville linebacker Dunn Daniel forces him out of bounds deep in Booneville territory in the first quarter Friday at Cardinal Stadium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





