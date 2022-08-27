MASTERSON ONLINE: Care closer to home

When word got around that I had contracted squamous cell cancer in my neck, several well-meaning cancer survivors reached out and advised me to immediately head for MD Anderson in Houston, one of the nation's premier cancer treatment centers.

Either that, or another nationally recognized medical center specializing in cancer care.

While I had no doubt these facilities hundreds of miles away were among the finest in the world, I also realized I was fewer than three minutes from the Claude Parrish Cancer Center, established three decades ago right here in Harrison.

And the deeper I examined the differences between the biggest names and the Parrish Center, the more I understood that the methods of treatment using the Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy protocol were identical.

I learned from the Parrish Center Director Jon Burnside that the only significant difference between Parrish and MD Anderson (other than specialized cases) was in the number of staff and the wider cancer research underway in those major centers.

As far as the treatment itself, skilled radiation therapists, guided by nationally proven guidelines from oncologists and hospital physicists, operate the enormous computer-assisted radiation linear accelerators in the same manner.

That decision suddenly became simple: Have the treatments done by highly qualified specialists here, or deal with considerable travel and the expense of spending seven weeks hundreds of miles from home to receive essentially the same care.

The Claude Parrish Cancer Center, serving patients in and around Boone County, was introduced as the Claude Parrish Radiation Therapy Institute (or ParRTI) in 1992 and offered the same radiation therapy care available in Little Rock, Fayetteville and Springfield.

The center was the realization of area oncologist Dr. Joe Bennett's dream of offering top-quality cancer care close to home. It was quickly embraced, with many private donations and nonprofit contributions.

After adding full-time chemotherapy in 2017, the name was changed to reflect the comprehensive approach to cancer care and stay true to the idea that you do not need to travel to large metropolitan areas for first-class therapy with a deeply personal sense of caring.

The center, with a staff of 12, continues to employ physicians, registered nurses and staff educated or trained at some of the most respected cancer treatment facilities in the United States, including MD Anderson.

After discussions with Burnside, a personable, devoted family man who has spent 30 years at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, 22 of those as the deeply involved director of the Parrish Center, I placed myself under the care of resident oncologist Dr. Arnold Smith and chemotherapy specialist Dr. Candice Baldeo, both board-certified in their fields.

And the treatment team involves some of the most highly trained veteran nurses and staff, most of whom spend their careers serving in relative anonymity outside their fields.

They deserve far better. Michelle Riggs, Tiffany Alge and Priscilla Collier all are chemotherapy-trained and certified registered nurses who help me and many others with issues that arise before, during and after cancer treatment.

Shannon Hilliard, Kim Coker and Christy Hobson all are veteran radiation therapists licensed by national and state governing agencies. Shannon and Kim have worked at larger, recognized cancer treatment centers and have been at Claude Parrish for over 20 years.

Their caring hearts also have made my continuing journey at the Parrish Center as rewarding as it could possibly be. Erik Easton is the highly qualified dosimetrist who worked with Dr. Smith to develop my specific and somewhat complex radiation treatment plan.

It quickly became clear that the level of experience and expertise of these career professionals to which I'd surrendered myself was the most critical aspect, regardless of whose gantry I laid beneath, or chemo chair I occupied, or where on the planet.

Like everything else when we must rely on the abilities and integrity of people anywhere, it always comes down to who they are within their hearts and minds.

Burnside, educated as a radiation therapist and honored by both the hospital and Harrison community during his tenure, broke things down to specifics when it comes to the equipment they use.

"In today's cancer environment, there are few linear accelerator manufacturers. In fact, Varian and Elekta are the two giants left making these machines now. Both are really good. We use Varian. So do Highlands, CARTI, MD Anderson, Branson, Mountain Home, and most of our state and region."

He said the industry doesn't make comparisons between state facilities. Part of that is due to the acceptance of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines cancer centers follow.

"These accepted guidelines often ensure care is standardized no matter where you go. Large teaching hospitals and some specialty oncology places might offer 'experimental protocols' or 'trial studies,' but we choose not to participate in those," Burnside continued. "Many of those trial studies today will affect the way we also will treat in the years to come, as medical oncologist experts determine how to treat cancer, based on those outcomes."

And the findings will be shared with all centers. "Your treatment (how much radiation and which chemotherapy agents to use) are direct results of data and follow-ups on patients years ago," he explained.

Burnside, who sets an unmistakable positive tone at Parrish, has experienced many changes in cancer care. "In my 30-plus-years, I have seen some amazing stories of patients going on to live extraordinary lives after cancer treatment.

"Statistics demonstrate more people are living after a diagnosis of cancer than are dying from their diagnosis.

"Every year, new chemotherapy drugs are introduced and life expectancy is increased. A cancer diagnosis is not what it used to be, and it is an exciting time to be involved in cancer care."

As of today, valued readers, I will have have completed 29 of my 35 prescribed radiation treatments, with one chemo session remaining, then hopefully embark on a months-long road toward healing and recovery.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.