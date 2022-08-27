The nation in brief: Changing Arctic of interest to Biden

Changing Arctic of interest to Biden

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration said Friday it will upgrade its engagement with the Arctic Council and countries with an interest in a region that's rapidly changing because of climate change.

The State Department said the U.S. will appoint an ambassador-at-large for the Arctic to deal with national security, environmental and development issues in the far North. The U.S. has had an Arctic coordinator for many years, but the upgraded position may bring new energy to the job.

President Joe Biden "plans to elevate the Arctic Coordinator position by appointing an Ambassador-at-Large for the Arctic Region, subject to the advice and consent of the Senate," the State Department said.

Friday's announcement did not nominate a person to take the post.

The Arctic has been a hotbed of activity in recent years as warming seas have reduced ice coverage and opened new shipping lanes. Russia in particular has made the Arctic a priority, which has concerned Washington. China, while not an Arctic nation, has also made moves in the region.

Rocks thrown at Chicago FBI office

CHICAGO -- A person jumped the fence at the FBI's Chicago field office and began throwing rocks at the building Thursday, authorities said.

No injuries were reported. Rob Sperling, a spokesman for the Federal Protective Service, said the person was detained and taken by Chicago police for hospital evaluation.

The incident comes at a time of increased concern for the safety of federal law enforcement officers since the FBI served a court-authorized search warrant at the Florida home of former President Donald Trump.

Since the warrant was served, a man armed with an AR-15 was killed in a shootout after attempting to breach FBI offices in Cincinnati, a Pennsylvania man was arrested after posting death threats against agents on social media, and there have been a number of calls for armed uprisings and civil war.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued an intelligence bulletin warning about an increase in violent online threats targeting federal officials and government facilities -- including "a threat to place a so-called dirty bomb in front of FBI headquarters."

Constable among 4 killed in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. -- A local constable who was a U.S. Army veteran was among four people fatally shot at an apartment complex as an eviction notice was being served in Tucson, officials said. The suspected shooter was among the dead.

The shooting happened Thursday at the Lind Commons Apartments.

Few details have been released about the events leading up to the shooting, but Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey identified Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 43, as one of the victims.

An eviction complaint filed by a landlord on Aug. 15 in Pima County Consolidated Justice Court indicated that a man leasing the apartment had previously threatened violence. The complaint identified him as Gavin Lee Stansell and said he or his guest had threatened and intimidated neighbors with a gun last month.

Stansell failed to appear at a hearing in the case Monday, court records said.

According to the records, a judge ruled that Stansell had breached his lease agreement, writing: "The evidence shows that defendant threatened another resident with a firearm and has otherwise disturbed the peace."

Ducey ordered flags to fly at half-staff at state buildings Friday in honor of the slain constable.

"The loss of Constable Deborah Martinez is felt across our state," Ducey said. "Whether it was serving in the U.S. Army or carrying out her duties as a constable for Pima County, she dedicated her life to helping others and her community."

2 dead, 2 wounded in shelter shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. -- Two people were killed and two were wounded in a shooting at a homeless shelter for men in Kentucky. A suspect has been arrested, authorities said.

Officers responded Thursday night to a report of an active shooter at the Harbor House Christian Center, the Henderson Police Department said.

About 15 people were in the facility, Henderson City Commissioner Robert Pruitt told The Courier & Press in Evansville, Ind.

The suspect was identified as Kenneth B. Gibbs, 37. He has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, Henderson Police Lt. Stuart O'Nan said Friday.

Gibbs was found after the shooting thanks to a tip from the public and taken into custody without incident shortly before 10 p.m., Henderson Police Chief Sean McKinney said Friday. Gibbs was identified by witnesses and was armed when he was found.

The wounded men remained hospitalized Friday but were in stable condition, McKinney said.

Gibbs was being held at the Henderson County jail.

O'Nan said both Gibbs and the victims were residents of the shelter. Police have not released a motive and did not identify the wounded men. Steven Wathen, 67, and Chad Holmes, 44, were killed, police said.



