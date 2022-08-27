Church notes: Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista offers its first podcast

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., hosts Sunday service at 10 a.m. and offers these Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meeting Room.

Women's Bible Study: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Lower Level 8/9 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lower Level.

Community Life Groups: Various times and days.

Visit bvcc.net for more info about services and video sermons to stay connected from home.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday morning worship services at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional worship and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended worship. Sunday School for all age children is in the lower level at 9:45 a.m., and the Adult Bible Class is also at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon on radio station KURM-AM (790) and KURM-FM (100.3).

The "Sonday Riders" will meet at 2 p.m. Aug. 28 in the front parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome for a fun day of riding in Arkansas.

GriefShare classes will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesdays in the library until Nov. 15. This is a support group for those that have lost a loved one.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., is a caring and inclusive community of faith. Worship is at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays in person and online. Adult Bible study meets at 9 a.m. on Sundays in the church library. The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. to Benton County residents.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Services are recorded and available on the website.

A Red Cross Blood drive is set for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 1. Please register to give at redcrossblood.org or call (800) -733-2767, reference BVCommunity to schedule an appointment.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., is a warm and welcoming faith community which seeks to reach out to provide God's love to our neighbors, near and far. In-person service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Our first podcast, "Death, Dying and Funeral Planning" with Elaine Jones, is now available. Do you have a question about death, resurrection, funerals or anything related that you would like us to discuss? We are taking your questions now for Part II! You will find podcasts under the Good News tab on our website (PCBV.org).

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The early service is outside, weather permitting, and the 11 a.m. service is in Fellowship Hall and live-streamed on YouTube. The church nursery in Upper Knox is available from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Sunday School classes for children from 3 years old to sixth grade meet in Lower Knox at 9:30 a.m.

Adult Sunday School classes also meet at 9:30 a.m. The Present Word Bible Study, which this fall traces the arc of salvation history from Abraham to Jesus and on to the early church, meets in Calvin 203. The Thoughtful Christians class, reading "The Four Loves" by C.S. Lewis, meets in the church library and on Zoom. The Open Door class, a relaxed discussion group, begins on Sept. 11 in Upper Witherspoon. Their book is "Wholehearted Faith" by Rachel Held Evans.

Co-pastors are Phil and Jan Butin.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, awaits the arrival of their recently selected pastor, the Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold, She will preach her first sermon for the church on Oct. 9.

Until Arnold arrives, Sunday morning worship services will continue, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online worship services are available on You Tube and through the church's website, www.fpcspringdale.org. Interim Pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost will lead services.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride. A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during services.

Adult chancel choir will begin practicing at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Handbell practice will resume on Sundays at 8:30 a.m.

Fall classes for adults, children and youth have been slated. Sunday classes for adults include "Women of Faith" led by Karen Lisle; "Theology for Today" with Pete Joenks; and "Connections" with Jim Buck. All begin at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Ladies' Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship, continues to meet at 7 a.m.

Sunday children's classes this fall will include SPARK Activate Faith for children in kindergarten through sixth grade at 9:30 a.m. Children's Church will resume following "Time for Young Disciples" during Sunday morning worship services for children in kindergarten through second grades in the children's wing for the remainder of the service.

Each Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex, First Presbyterian Church has Samaritan Fridays. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

