PBHS Class of 1960 to meet

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 will meet at noon Sept. 1 at Wright's Ranch House restaurant, 6224 Dollarway Road. All 1960 classmates and members of other years are welcomed to attend.

"For those attending the August meeting there was a lot of laughter and everyone had a good time," according to a news release.

Attendees were Barbara Rogers Langrell, Bob and Lenora Porter, Dorothy Allison Harris and grandson Carey Jernigan, James "Jim" and Debbie Lybrand, Bud Lybrand, (Jim Lybrand's brother), and Norma Ray. Ray gave an update on other class members.

"Come join your fellow classmates and enjoy good food and fellowship," a spokesman said.

Updates on fellow class members may be given to Norma Ray at nlrharper@hotmail.com or (870) 535-0303.

Preschool slates event

The Lily Pad Preschool Academy, 908 S. Cherry St., will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10. The free community event will include food, games, and other activities. Shanara D. Armstrong is the executive director.

Agency plans lunch menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Aug. 29 -- Grilled chicken salad, fruit, crackers, banana nut bread, and milk.

Aug. 30 -- Black-eyed peas with sliced ham, okra, cornbread, fruit, and milk.

Aug. 31 -- BBQ chicken breast, summer squash, potato salad, cobbler, and milk.

Sept. 1 -- Meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, spinach, wheat roll, lemonade pie, and milk.

Sept. 2 -- Baked fish sandwich, okra and tomatoes, mashed potato, creamy strawberry pie, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Parole board plans meetings

The Arkansas Parole Board will hold its regular monthly board meetings at 9 a.m. Sept. 15 and Sept. 29 in the Richard Lee Richardson Auditorium, 1302 Pike Ave., Suite B149, at North Little Rock.

The board will meet to deliberate on individual cases in the office of Chairman John Felts at the same location at 9 a.m. Sept. 1, Sept. 2, Sept. 9, Sept. 14, Sept. 16, Sept. 19, Sept. 23, Sept. 28, and Sept. 30. Pursuant to State law, deliberations on individual cases are closed to the public, according to a news release. Details: https://doc.arkansas.gov/parole-board/.