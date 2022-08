Marriage Licenses

Omar Salem, 33, of Little Rock, and Jennifer Serwan, 33, of Strafford, Mo.

Joel Hernandez, 36, and Destiny Koehler, 23, both of Jacksonville.

Artez Kentle, 28, of Little Rock, and Shalanda Gilliam, 31, of Alexander.

Johnathan Moore, 22, and Blaire Scoggins, 29, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-3044 Erika Kemp v. James Taylor.

22-3046 Trint Gunnels v. Laura Baggett.

22-3048 Tammy Johnson v. Joseph Johnson.

22-3055 Albert Fish v. Nakesha Fish.

22-3065 Melanie Diffey v. Timothy Diffey.

GRANTED

19-3436 Equilla Walker v. Karl Walker.

21-2642 Sahar Sultan v. Ashraf Salama.

22-912 Rob Evatt v. Emily Evatt.