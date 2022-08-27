Dallas defense picks Lock three times

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Drew Lock threw for a touchdown with three interceptions before the Dallas Cowboys rallied to beat the Seahawks 27-26 on Friday night in Seattle's final preseason game before deciding on Russell Wilson's replacement.

A pair of long shots for the Dallas roster connected for the winning score when Ben DiNucci found tight end Peyton Hendershot on a 14-yard TD with 4:07 remaining.

Geno Smith, continually noted as the leader in the competition with Lock, played one series, moving the Seahawks (0-3) to the Dallas 19 before a penalty and a 14-yard sack forced them to settle for Jason Myers' 53-yard field goal.

Lock saw plenty of playing time after missing the second preseason game because of covid-19. Coach Pete Carroll said it would be a "makeup deal," but Lock's picks may have titled the choice even more toward Smith.

Israel Mukuamu intercepted Lock's second pass before the former Denver starter threw a 35-yard TD to Penny Hart on the first play of his second series following a fourth-down stop by the Seattle defense.

Dallas' Nahshon Wright came off his man on the outside and stepped in front of Hart on Lock's second interception, setting up Will Grier's 1-yard scoring toss to Simi Fehoko to get the Cowboys (2-1) within 13-10 late in the first half.

The third interception from Lock set up another Dallas TD when undrafted rookie safety Markquese Bell corralled a tipped pass and rumbled to the Seattle 13 while star quarterback Dak Prescott stopped his TV interview to celebrate. Brandon Smith made a toe-tapping catch in the end zone for a 20-20 tie.

SAINTS 27, CHARGERS 10

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston looked ready for the regular season in his first game since seriously injuring his left knee last Halloween.

Winston completed all four of his passes for 59 yards in the only series he played, setting up the first of Mark Ingram's two touchdowns, and New Orleans defeated Los Angeles (0-3).

The Saints (1-2) did not escape the game without a potentially problematic injury, however. Rookie left tackle Trevor Penning, the second of two first-round draft choices by the Saints last spring, was taken to the locker room on a cart with an apparent left leg injury. He was hurt while being run into from behind by tight end Juwan Johnson near the Chargers goal line.

Winston, who had surgery last November to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament, also had missed the Saints' first two preseason games with a sprained right foot. But after he returned to full team drills in practice this week, Coach Dennis Allen gave Winston a brief tune-up.

Winston completed his first two passes to newly acquired veteran receiver Jarvis Landry for 20 and 15 yards. He added a 19-yarder to rookie and first-round draft choice Chris Olave, followed by a 5-yard toss to running back Alvin Kamara.

RAIDERS 23, PATRIOTS 6

LAS VEGAS -- Chase Garbers was 12 of 22 for 141 yards and Las Vegas defeated New England and finished the preseason undefeated.

It marked the first time in franchise history the Raiders (4-0) finished undefeated in the preseason.

Las Vegas scored on three of its first four possessions to dominate as a group of Raiders backups and hopefuls started the game by running roughshod through the Patriots' first-team offense and defense.

Starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who will back up Derek Carr in the regular season, was 4 of 6 for 72 yards while running backs Zamir White and Brittain Brown each scored a touchdown for Las Vegas.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson was 3 for 3 with his field-goal attempts and finished the preseason a perfect 9 of 9.

New England starting quarterback Mac Jones and the Patriots' starting offense finished the game with four possessions, two ending in a three-and-out, one with an interception, and the final one with a field goal.

Jones was 9 of 13 for 71 yards with one interception. Brian Hoyer finished 6 of 7 for 47 yards, while Bailey Zappe was 10 of 14 for 84 yards with an interception for the Patriots (1-2).

PANTHERS 21, BILLS 0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Baker Mayfield completed 9 of 15 passes for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns and Carolina defeated Buffalo.

Mayfield, who was announced as the Panthers' Week 1 starter earlier in the week, threw a 2-yard TD pass to D'Onta Foreman and a 19-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Shi Smith against Buffalo's second-team defense.

The Panthers scored on two of four possessions with Mayfield at the helm.





