EDITORIAL: On the clock

The clock is ticking on gas- powered cars and trucks in California.

State regulators have approved a ban on the sale of gas-powered new vehicles by 2035. The ban is the product of Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2020 executive order establishing a phase-out of all new gas-powered cars within 15 years.

Such a move makes California the world's first government entity to mandate "zero-emission vehicles," which may or may not mean zero-emissions. (More on that later.) Many countries have announced emissions-free goals, but the Golden State--the nation's largest new-car market--is going all in.

The ban will require 100 percent of new vehicles sold in the state by 2035 to be free of fossil-fuel emissions, up from the previous requirement of 12 percent. It also sets interim targets, including 35 percent of new cars sold by 2026 to be emissions-free and 68 percent by 2030.

And lest anyone accuse the California state government of heavy-handedness, the rule does stop short of banning gas-powered vehicles altogether. Californians can still own them and sell them on the used market. Older model Toyotas in California may end up holding their worth and then some.

Meanwhile, some apocalyptic-minded environmentalists out West are complaining that the ban doesn't do enough. After all, state officials attribute 40 percent of California pollution to gas-powered vehicles.

And though electric vehicle sales in California rose to 12.4 percent of total sales in 2021, according to state officials, others have questioned whether a reliable supply of EVs can be maintained within the specified time frame.

California is expected, once again, to set a trend. Sixteen states have adopted its emissions standards and many are expected to follow suit with this latest mandate, The New York Times reports. None of them, unsurprisingly, were in the South, unless one still gives Virginia the benefit of the doubt.

One member of the California Air Resources Board, the entity that approved the ban, called the vote the most important action the board would ever take.

The president of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents large automakers, was quick to remind in a Times interview that these new requirements are linked directly to external factors.

There are important variables to consider, he said: inflation, charging and fuel infrastructure, supply chains, labor, critical mineral availability and pricing, the ongoing semiconductor shortage ....

But there's another variable.

When folks in California plug their EVs into the garage wall, where is the electricity coming from? If it's coming from a coal-fired electric plant, or one that uses natural gas--or any plant that isn't all-renewable or nuclear--then how much good is it doing the environment? If the energy to push the car down the street isn't polluting from the tailpipe, but is polluting from the smoke stack, then is California doing anything here other than virtue signaling?

Government mandates that change the entire lifestyle of the population might work better if there's a point.